UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League Official Trophy Tour, driven by FlixBus, stops in Bologna

The UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League Official Trophy Tour, driven by FlixBus, brought a vibrant celebration of European club football to Bologna on Saturday, as the iconic trophies were showcased in the heart of the city at Piazza XX Settembre.

Known for its rich history and world-famous cuisine, Bologna offered an authentic setting where football and local culture came together. Fans gathered throughout the day for the opportunity to see the Europa League and Conference League trophies up close and capture memorable photos with some of the game's most coveted silverware.

The event featured a series of engaging challenges that combined football skills with a nod to the city's culinary heritage. Participants took part in a pasta penalty shoot-out, testing their accuracy by aiming for cooking pots, while others demonstrated their craftsmanship in a pasta-making challenge inspired by traditional techniques.

The header challenge added a further test of ability, requiring players to hit the official match ball from a challenging height. Scores from all activities were combined to determine the standout performers of the day.

The winner was rewarded with a remarkable prize: tickets to the Europa League and Conference League semi-finals and finals, offering a chance to experience the competitions at their decisive stages. Additional prizes and exclusive merchandise ensured a memorable experience for all participants.

Europa League winner Ivan Rakitić added star appeal to the occasion, meeting fans, posing for photos and signing Polaroid pictures, creating lasting souvenirs for those in attendance.

Set against the backdrop of one of Italy's most culturally significant cities, the Bologna stop highlighted the Trophy Tour's aim of bringing the excitement of the Europa League and Conference League closer to fans, while celebrating the unique identity and traditions of each destination along the way.