Europa League and Conference League Trophy Tour stops off in Lyon

France's gastronomic capital and a major local cinema hub, Lyon enjoyed a taste of something spectacular as a FlixBus – in special UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League branding – brought the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League trophies for a four-hour stop-off at the La Part-Dieu shopping centre on 20 March.

It was a tremendous opportunity for fans to get a tasty close-up of some of the most prestigious trophies in club football.

The silverware was the focal point for a footballing celebration with fans taking the opportunity to take part in a number of special challenges at the mini festival. Supporters became their big-screen superheroes by showing their precision, balance and skills with a ball, with awards given out to the most deserving actors on the FlixBus football field.

Fans were also invited to capture their moment with the trophies in a way befitting Lyon's famous special effects industry, with a special programme enabling supporters to add action and effects to their pictures, making their encounters with the two of the most prestigious trophies in club football even more memorable.

In a significant location in the west of France, not too far from the Swiss and Italian borders, Lyon is FlixBus' second-busiest hub in France, with direct connections to hundreds of destinations, within the country and into Europe. Millions of passengers every year take long-distance FlixBus journeys from Lyon, with its links to the local airport putting the city's FlixBus station at the heart of a vibrant transport network.

Lyon has a strong claim to being France's main culinary hub too, while the 'City of Lights' is also famous for its contribution to French cinema. It is also one of the wellsprings of French football, with Olympique Lyonnais winning seven French men's league titles since the start of the 2000s, while OL Lyonnes have been the most successful women's team of their age, winning 18 national titles plus eight European crowns.