Shakhtar Donetsk 1-3 Crystal Palace highlights: Palace take advantage in Conference League semi-final first leg

Crystal Palace earned a confident win in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League semi-final tie against Shakhtar, Jørgen Strand Larsen's late finish sealing a two-goal advantage for the second leg.

Key moments 1' Sarr finishes coolly

47' Ocheretko turns in from close range

54' Riznyk denies Sarr, Mateta

58' Mateta hits post

58' Kamada converts after long throw

84' Strand Larsen caps counter

Match in brief: Strand Larsen, Kamada seal Palace victory

Crystal Palace took the lead and made UEFA Conference League history within 21 seconds in Krakow, Ismaïla Sarr directing a cool finish across goal from Jean-Philippe Mateta’s set-up for the fastest goal in competition history.

As it happened: Shakhtar 1-3 Palace

Adam Wharton forced Dmytro Riznyk into action with a sixth-minute drive as the Eagles continued on the front foot but Shakhtar soon recovered, first finding stability and then control as they finished the first half with 67% of the possession.

Oleh Ocheretko celebrates after drawing Shakhtar level Getty Images

The Ukrainian side turned that momentum into a leveller within two minutes of the restart – Oleh Ocheretko turning in after Kauã Elias headed on Pedrinho's corner – but Crystal Palace showed that they, too, could respond to a setback with power and purpose as the second half continued.

Riznyk made a brilliant double save in the 54th minute from Sarr and Mateta, who then rattled the post from a Chris Richards long throw four minutes later.

Daichi Kamada wheels away in celebration UEFA via Getty Images

Another Richards throw allowed Palace to make that pressure tell moments later, Daichi Kamada striking on the bounce for a 2-1 lead.

Substitute Jørgen Strand Larsen increased the Eagles' aggregate advantage to two in the closing stages, chopping away from a defender and finishing confidently to cap an 84th-minute lead.

Piotr Koźmiński, match reporter

Crystal Palace stunned Shakhtar in the opening seconds and, despite some difficulties later on, they leave Krakow with an impressive victory. Oleh Ocheretko gave Shakhtar hope, but Oliver Glasner's team were clinical in the closing stages and take a commanding lead back to south London as a result.

Reaction

Oliver Glasner, Crystal Palace coach, speaking to TNT Sports: "I was really impressed with the reaction the team showed when we conceded because, all of a sudden, we had two or three big chances and missed them, and then we took the lead again from a long throw-in. We waited for our situations. The players from the bench had huge impacts."

Arda Turan, Shakhtar coach: "The result is disappointing but there were moments in the game when I was pleased with my players. We had chances. Let's not forget that we played against a great team with great players in attack and a great coach. There is no word for giving up in my dictionary – we will do our best in the second leg."

Crystal Palace reaction: Dean Henderson on first-leg win against Shakhtar

Ismaïla Sarr, Crystal Palace forward, speaking to UEFA: "We’d been alerted beforehand not to give Shakhtar any space, as they're a dangerous team when they have the ball. The first job was to shut them down, which we did. I can't remember scoring a goal so fast before. Breaking a record is nice, but it’s just a bonus. The team always comes first, and we really delivered tonight."

Marlon Gomes, Shakhtar midfielder, speaking to UEFA: "We knew it was going to be a tough game right from the whistle. We prepared for it, but it happened anyway [the early goal]. Maybe we weren't switched on enough at the start. We just have to swallow it and move on."

Jørgen Strand Larsen, Crystal Palace striker, speaking to TNT Sports: "You could see after we scored early that they are a good team. We had to stay in the game and not lose our heads. We are 3-1 up but there is still a game to play – it was important for me and the team to get a third."

Key stats

• Clocked at 21 seconds, Ismaïla Sarr’s opener is the fastest goal in Conference League history. The previous mark was 32 seconds, set by Ferdy Druijf for SK Rapid.

• Sarr has scored in Palace's last four Conference League matches.

• Crystal Palace have lost only three of their 15 UEFA matches this season (W8 D4).

• This was only Shakhtar's third loss of the season in UEFA competition. They have played 19 European games this term.

Line-ups

Shakhtar Donetsk: Riznyk; Tobías, Bondar, Matviyenko, Pedro Henrique; Ocheretko (Nazaryna 83); Alisson Santana, Pedrinho (Bondarenko 74), Marlon Gomes (Isaque 65), Eguinaldo (Newertton 74); Kauã Elias (Traoré 83)

Crystal Palace: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Muñoz, Kamada (Lerma 90), Wharton, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino (Johnson 73); Mateta (Strand Larsen 65)