Iñigo Pérez interview: The Rayo Vallecano coach on taking on Crystal Palace in the UEFA Conference League final in Leipzig

From the down-to-earth suburb of Vallecas, Rayo Vallecano have overcome obstacle after obstacle to make it to their first ever major final and coach Iñigo Pérez is hoping they have another amazing performance in them as they square up to Crystal Palace in the UEFA Conference League decider.

The 38-year-old has more final experience than anyone in his squad, having played in Athletic Club's 3-0 defeat to Spanish rivals Atleti in the 2012 Europa League decider. However, if that was a negative experience, the man who has led Rayo since 2024 is hoping that his side will not shrink in the spotlight, and show their "bravery with the ball" in Leipzig.

Latest: Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano

On leading Rayo to their first-ever European final

We're still floating on a cloud after what we achieved in Strasbourg. I don't think we're fully aware of the milestone we've achieved, and it'll take some time to really take it all in. Even so, as it's been a long journey, we're already acknowledging the first steps we've taken, the lessons learnt and the experience we're gaining. The final step is obviously in Leipzig now, and we hope that our story has a happy ending.

[When the final whistle blew in the semi-final] I felt calmer and more at peace than you might expect. It was the moment when we found something we'd been longing for, something we'd been seeking, something with so many components involved; hours and days of work, with responsibility for so many people. And so at that moment you feel peace; I needed to shake the opposing coach's hand and then just go with the natural flow of what happened next.

Rayo Vallecano's road to the Conference League final: Every goal

On Rayo's special supporters

In Vallecas – not just at Rayo Vallecano but in Vallecas itself, the neighbourhood where the stadium is located – there's an authenticity that's hard to find elsewhere. Not because Rayo is better or its fans are better, but because the whole culture surrounding this club stems from its origins and is preserved in a way that is hard to replicate elsewhere. This club would be unthinkable without our supporters, because in the most challenging moments they've always been there for us, without excuses, unconditionally.

I was born in a working-class neighbourhood called Txantrea, which is in Pamplona, so my roots are the same as those of any Vallecano. We understand that success can be achieved – not always, but it can be achieved – through hard work and discipline. So there's an unmistakable bond between them and me in terms of how we understand life.

Iñigo Pérez with the Rayo fans right behind him in Vallecas UEFA via Getty Images

On final opponents Crystal Palace

When the competition started, we saw all the teams, for the vast majority of supporters, or even those of us involved in the competition, if we were asked to make a list, many would put Crystal Palace down as possible winners. But we already know what football is like. The beautiful thing about it is that it completely defies any previous analysis and you have to play it. But it's a team with enormous potential. They've been doing very well.

The coach has announced he is leaving, and that always generates another important emotion, like: "Let's close the cycle and give ourselves, coach and players, this final." So, in football terms, what they have is very important. It's a very well-defined team in the attacking phase and the defensive phase.

Crystal Palace's road to the Conference League final: Every goal

On what Rayo need to do to win

The most important thing is the emotional and mental work done beforehand; controlling emotions and managing responsibility. Too much responsibility doesn't help. And then it's a match where your essence and your identity have to shine above anything else tactically. Because if we are close to what we did in Strasbourg and what we've done before against big rivals and on big occasions, we'll feel comfortable and all that overthinking will disappear.

The way they've approached this season has been excellent; it couldn't really have been done better. We've talked about it regarding the final, what we'll have to do in terms of recognising the emotional and mental context. When you do this, and you focus solely on playing, it's a lot easier to flow. Then it's much easier. They're not thinking about if there are more than 30,000 people, if they score a goal, if the game is tied, rather they are focused on doing the things that demonstrate the essence of the group, of our football... a personality of bravery with the ball, which I think is what sustained all the other great things that the team has.

This interview was conducted on 9 May 2026

Rayo celebrate reaching the final following their semi-final success against Strasbourg AFP via Getty Images