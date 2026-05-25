Ismaïla Sarr interview: The UEFA Conference League top scorer on Crystal Palace's spirit and his targets for the final against Rayo Vallecano

A 2024 signing from Marseille, Senegalese forward Ismaïla Sarr has been the man for the big occasion in this season's UEFA Conference League, propelling Crystal Palace toward the final against Rayo Vallecano with at least one goal in each of their last five games in the competition (and nine in total).

The 28-year-old is wary of talking himself up, and even played down his role in scoring the fastest goal in the competition's history, 21 seconds into Palace's semi-final opener against Shakhtar Donetsk. However, with the final in Leipzig approaching, Sarr is hoping that he can once more rise to the big occasion and help to scoop the club's biggest prize to date.

Latest: Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano

On his Crystal Palace side

We're a robust and hard-working team. Moreover, we have an amazing manager, who's good in every aspect. We also work all together, we're a family. If you've been watching all our Conference League games, you can see that we truly play as a team and never give an inch. We attack and defend together.

On top of that, our fans make us want to win games. They travel with us, too. I think that's what's driven us to want to do everything it takes to qualify [for the final]. The fans really love me, and I really love the Crystal Palace fans, too. They're amazing. They always drive me to give not 100%, but 200% for them because they deserve it.

Crystal Palace's road to the Conference League final: Every goal

On his excellent scoring run in the Conference League

How do I feel about being on such a good goalscoring run in the Conference League? That's what's expected from me here by my manager and team-mates. We work as a team. Without the team, I wouldn't have scored many goals or scored at all. At an individual level, we're good, but as a team, we're great. That's why I keep saying “we”.

I'm very happy to be scoring goals for my team as well as being the top goalscorer of the competition so far. I hope the streak continues in the final. I would love to help my team win, either by scoring or delivering an assist. I'd like to be decisive in the final, and I'd like to score another two or three goals in this competition.

Conference League top scorer: Watch Ismaïla Sarr's nine goals

On preparing for a big game

Ahead of those games, I tell myself that as soon as I walk out on the pitch, I'm going to do the job. I'm going to do the job because that's what I've been doing since I joined Crystal Palace. As soon as I walk out on the pitch, regardless of the team we're coming up against, I tell myself that I will get the job done because the team needs me, they need that.

On his background

It's fair to say that I come from a poor family. However, we were well brought up, and I took that with me when I left Senegal. I can't change my mindset or anything like that because that's the way I've been since my childhood. I think good education defines my entire family. When you look at my brothers or my sister, they're even more humble than me.

Rayo's Pathé Ciss (left) and Sarr line up for Senegal AFP via Getty Images

On his Senegal team-mate, Rayo's Pathé Ciss

He's a good lad; he's kind. I wish him a good game, and I want to tell him that he should prepare well because we're going out there to put in a good performance and bring the trophy home for Crystal Palace fans.

Since I've started playing football, I think I've only lost one final: against Algeria at the [2019] AFCON. I've also won two trophies here [the 2024/25 FA Cup and 2025 Community Shield]. Hopefully, I'm going to win a third one for Crystal Palace. I like playing those games because they're just a celebration. But you need to win if you want to celebrate with all the Crystal Palace fans and staff afterwards.

This interview was conducted on 11 May 2026