Adam Wharton named official 2026 UEFA Conference League final Player of the Match
Wednesday, May 27, 2026
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Adam Wharton has been named Laufenn Player of the Match after inspiring Crystal Palace to victory against Rayo Vallecano in the 2026 UEFA Conference League final.
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Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton has been named Laufenn Player of the Match after performing a key role in his side's 1-0 UEFA Conference League final win against Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig.
Wharton impressed throughout the showpiece, and set up Jean-Philippe Mateta's all-important winner after his fierce shot was parried into the striker's path.
On Wharton, the UEFA Technical Observer panel said: "He created the goal and the other two biggest chances for Palace. Displayed good positional balance for the Eagles during a tough midfield battle."
Player of the Match: Previous finals
2025 Cole Palmer (Chelsea)
2024 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos)
2023 Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)
2022 Chris Smalling (Roma)