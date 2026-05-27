Adam Wharton named official 2026 UEFA Conference League final Player of the Match

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton has been named Laufenn Player of the Match after performing a key role in his side's 1-0 UEFA Conference League final win against Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig.

Wharton impressed throughout the showpiece, and set up Jean-Philippe Mateta's all-important winner after his fierce shot was parried into the striker's path.

On Wharton, the UEFA Technical Observer panel said: "He created the goal and the other two biggest chances for Palace. Displayed good positional balance for the Eagles during a tough midfield battle."