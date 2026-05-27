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Adam Wharton named official 2026 UEFA Conference League final Player of the Match

Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Adam Wharton has been named Laufenn Player of the Match after inspiring Crystal Palace to victory against Rayo Vallecano in the 2026 UEFA Conference League final.

Adam Wharton with his Player of the Match award after the 2026 UEFA Conference League final
Adam Wharton with his Player of the Match award after the 2026 UEFA Conference League final UEFA via Getty Images

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton has been named Laufenn Player of the Match after performing a key role in his side's 1-0 UEFA Conference League final win against Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig.

Wharton impressed throughout the showpiece, and set up Jean-Philippe Mateta's all-important winner after his fierce shot was parried into the striker's path.

On Wharton, the UEFA Technical Observer panel said: "He created the goal and the other two biggest chances for Palace. Displayed good positional balance for the Eagles during a tough midfield battle."

Player of the Match: Previous finals

2025 Cole Palmer (Chelsea)
2024 Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos)
2023 Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)
2022 Chris Smalling (Roma)

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, May 27, 2026

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