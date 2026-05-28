Crystal Palace's Ismaïla Sarr named 2025/26 UEFA Conference League Player of the Season

The UEFA Technical Observer Group has named Crystal Palace forward Ismaïla Sarr as the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League Player of the Season.

The 28-year-old scored nine goals across Palace's triumphant campaign to finish as the competition's top scorer. He also covered more distance than any other player in the 2025/26 Conference League – 139.1km. Only three players racked up more than his 1,103 minutes.

Sarr played throughout Palace's 1-0 final victory over Rayo Vallecano, too, helping the south London club to win their first European trophy.