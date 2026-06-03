UEFA Conference League Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Christantus Uche wins fans vote for best goal of the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League

Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Crystal Palace's Christantus Uche has won the fan vote for the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League Goal of the Tournament.

Christantus Uche celebrates his brilliant trivela goal for Crystal Palace against KuPS Kuopio
Christantus Uche celebrates his brilliant trivela goal for Crystal Palace against KuPS Kuopio Getty Images

Christantus Uche's sublime effort for Crystal Palace against KuPS Kuopio has been voted 2025/26 UEFA Conference League Goal of the Tournament in a fan poll.

Just five minutes into the league phase encounter, the Nigerian forward picked the ball up near the outside the box before cutting inside a defender and bending a brilliant effort into the top corner with the outside of his boot.

The poll featured the top ten goals of the 2025/26 competition as selected by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which were then put to a vote.

Fans' favourite goal of the 2025/26 Conference League

1 Christantus Uche (Crystal Palace 2-2 KuPS Kuopio) – league phase, 18/12/2025 (2nd in panel's list)

2 Isaque (Lech Poznań 1-3 Shakhtar Donetsk) – round of 16 first leg, 12/03/2026 (1st)

3 Florian Lejeune (Rayo Vallecano 3-0 Drita) – league phase, 18/12/2025 (4th)

Watch Christantus Uche's unbelievable Crystal Palace trivela vs KuPS Kuopio

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, June 3, 2026