Christantus Uche wins fans vote for best goal of the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League

Christantus Uche's sublime effort for Crystal Palace against KuPS Kuopio has been voted 2025/26 UEFA Conference League Goal of the Tournament in a fan poll.

Just five minutes into the league phase encounter, the Nigerian forward picked the ball up near the outside the box before cutting inside a defender and bending a brilliant effort into the top corner with the outside of his boot.

The poll featured the top ten goals of the 2025/26 competition as selected by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which were then put to a vote.

Fans' favourite goal of the 2025/26 Conference League

1 Christantus Uche (Crystal Palace 2-2 KuPS Kuopio) – league phase, 18/12/2025 (2nd in panel's list)

2 Isaque (Lech Poznań 1-3 Shakhtar Donetsk) – round of 16 first leg, 12/03/2026 (1st)

3 Florian Lejeune (Rayo Vallecano 3-0 Drita) – league phase, 18/12/2025 (4th)