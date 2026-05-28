2025/26 UEFA Conference League Goal of the Season: Isaque overhead kick

The top ten goals of the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League campaign have been selected by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, with Isaque's overhead kick in Shakhtar Donetsk's round of 16 win against Lech Poznań finishing top of the rankings.

Uche's audacious finish with the outside of his boot for Crystal Palace against KuPS Kuopio came in second, while Cesar Blackman's stylish solo effort in Slovan Bratislava's defeat of Häcken was ranked third. Rayo Vallecano took fourth and fifth places in the list, with goals from Florian Lejeune and Alemão given due credit.

2025/26 UEFA Conference League Goal of the Season

1 Isaque (Lech Poznań 1-3 Shakhtar Donetsk) – round of 16 first leg, 12/03/2026

2 Christantus Uche (Crystal Palace 2-2 KuPS Kuopio) – league phase, 18/12/2025

3 Cesar Blackman (Slovan Bratislava 1-0 Häcken) – league phase, 18/12/2025

4 Florian Lejeune (Rayo Vallecano 3-0 Drita) – league phase, 18/12/2025

5 Alemão (Samsunspor 1-3 Rayo Vallecano) – round of 16 first leg, 12/03/2026

6 Aboubakary Koita (Samsunspor 1-2 AEK Athens) – league phase, 11/12/2025

7 Eguinaldo (Crystal Palace 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk) – semi-final second leg, 07/05/2026

8 Daniel Adu-Adjei (Omonoia 0-1 Rijeka) – knockout round play-off first leg, 19/02/2026

9 Clinton Antwi (KuPS Kuopio 3-1 Slovan Bratislava) – league phase, 06/11/2025

10 Stratos Svarnas (Sigma Olomouc 1-1 Raków) – league phase, 23/10/2025