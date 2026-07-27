‘Courage and belief’: Tre Fiori’s European qualifying adventure

San Marino are one of only three national associations yet to be represented in a UEFA club competition group stage or league phase, though with the advent of the UEFA Conference League, ever more clubs are making history for their nations. In 2025/26, for example, it was Malta’s turn for celebrations, with Hamrun Spartans becoming the first Maltese team to reach a final tournament group phase.

Looking to end San Marino’s wait this campaign are Tre Fiori, the semi-professional record champions of the Sammarinese domestic league. Midfielder Luca Censoni, who heads straight from his day job at a car dealership to training three nights a week, was among them. But this season didn't begin in quite the same way for Censoni as the last, with his side entering football’s greatest club competition against Northern Irish champions Larne.

"We're talking about European-level football, and we're representing San Marino. That's really special," said Censoni, ahead of kick-off. "It gives us tremendous visibility and it's a fantastic opportunity. It's a reward for all the hard work we’ve put in throughout the season.

"It's a great opportunity, both for us and for San Marino. Competing on the European stage gives us the chance to measure ourselves against teams from across Europe. It also helps us understand where we stand and allows us to continue to grow as a team."

Leading by example

While the odds were stacked against the hosts, they could take plenty of inspiration from their professional opponents. Back in 2024/25, Larne qualified for the Conference League, becoming the first Northern Irish side to do so in a major UEFA competition. They perhaps understand Tre Fiori’s mission better than anyone.

"It’s a unique opportunity, to experience European qualification and European games," explained Larne coach Gary Haveron. "So many never experience these massive competitions, so it's an incredible experience for our players. It’s also been a revelation for a lot of clubs that they can go and be competitive. We reached the [league phase], so why can't other teams do the same?

"It helps us attract players; it’s a real unique selling point. The boys relish the experience, travelling and experiencing different conditions. We’ve qualified for Europe for the last six years and our goalkeeper’s played every single minute of every game. To have that kind of experience in the dressing-room really helps us." And though every bit of that experience shone through at the San Marino Stadium in Serravalle, the hosts still put up plenty of fight.

Larne manager Gary Haveron celebrates getting past Tre Fiori in the first round of UEFA Champions League qualifying Getty Images

Backed by an impressive travelling support – of the 672 officially in attendance, the majority having travelled from County Antrim – Larne’s superiority was evident from the get-go, controlling the game with the confidence you’d expect from a professional outfit.

Tre Fiori stood up to the initial pressure with impressive physicality and determination, but with half-time looming the breakthrough eventually came via a close-range finish by Matthew Lusty to give Larne a 1-0 lead. The visitors had an effort chalked off by VAR in the second half, and while Tre Fiori finish strongly, as the final whistle brought an end to the first leg in Serravalle the scoreboard read 1-0 to Larne. While the visiting fans rightly celebrated, there was also a sense the first leg represented a victory for Tre Fiori too.

"There are lessons to be learned. We showed we can compete – if not on equal terms, then certainly very close," a visibly proud Tre Fiori coach Danilo Girolomoni said post-match. "Perhaps the players realised today that the gap is not as big as it may seem. We know we’re capable of competing until the very end. We have found more courage and belief."

Investing in the future

Larne won the second leg in Northern Ireland 2-1, progressing to the second round where former European Cup winners Crvena Zvezda lay in wait. Tre Fiori now drop into the third round of Conference League qualifying, richer for the experience, with lessons learned and financial rewards.

For appearing in the Champions League's first qualifying round, Tre Fiori received €175,000 and will now earn the same prize money for appearing in their upcoming Conference League qualifiers. Even if their European journey ends there, UEFA will pay out an elimination bonus of €550,000. In other words, Tre Fiori are guaranteed to end their qualification campaign with €900,000 in prize money, regardless of the outcome. "It helps us grow, both in terms of character and self-confidence. It brings more prestige to our league and helps us take the step to becoming professional," explained Girolomoni.

"Competing on the European stage gives us the chance to measure ourselves against teams from across Europe." Luca Censoni, Tre Fiori midfielder

But it’s not just the teams that reach these qualifiers who stand to benefit. Sides that missed out on qualification through their domestic leagues also receive solidarity payments from UEFA, with 7% of the overall gross income from UEFA’s three men’s club competitions being distributed in this way, ensuring the European club ecosystem grows as one.

"If we can help more San Marino clubs reach [European qualifying], it will accelerate the growth of the entire football movement here," Girolomoni added.