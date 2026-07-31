Debut teams move closer to league phase as men's second qualifying round concludes
Friday, July 31, 2026
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Historic firsts and stunning comebacks marked the end of the second qualifying round for the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.
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The third qualifying round line-up is now complete following another week of drama across our men's club competitions, with the battle for a league phase place entering a decisive stage.
UEFA Champions League: Historic night for Kauno Žalgiris
Lithuanian champions Kauno Žalgiris are guaranteed a first UEFA competition league phase place after Leon Kreković's 85th-minute winner secured a 1-0 aggregate victory over Faroese side KÍ Klaksvík.
Swedish champions Mjällby continued their European debut by drawing 0-0 with Gibraltar's Lincoln Red Imps to seal a 3-0 aggregate victory, while Azerbaijan's first-time domestic winners Sabah progressed with the same aggregate score after a 2-0 triumph over Finland's KuPS.
Croatia’s GNK Dinamo produced a remarkable comeback from 2-0 down after 22 minutes against Swiss side Thun, eventually prevailing 4-3 on aggregate after extra time, while Aarhus overturned a 4-1 first-leg deficit against Poland's Lech Poznań, with goalkeeper Mads Christiansen saving two penalties to send the Danish side through in their first European Cup campaign since 1987/88.
Also progressing on penalties against Cypriot side Omonia were Kazakhstan's Kairat Almaty, who made their league phase debut last season, and Slovenia's Celje, who overcame Egnatia of Albania after a thrilling 5-5 aggregate scoreline.
UEFA Europa League: Pavlidis inspires Benfica comeback
After losing the first leg 2-1 at Switzerland’s St. Gallen, Benfica responded in emphatic fashion with a 5-0 victory in Lisbon. Vangelis Pavlidis starred with four goals – the Greek striker's best single-match return in a UEFA club competition.
Türkiye's Beşiktaş also progressed in style, taking advantage of a 53rd-minute red card to defeat Denmark's Midtjylland 2-0, winning 3-0 on aggregate.
Elsewhere, CSKA Sofia and Pafos of Cyprus both needed extra time to progress against Azerbaijan's Qarabağ and Croatia's Hajduk Split respectively, with the Bulgarian side eventually overcoming their opponents in a penalty shoot-out.
UEFA Conference League: Riga fight back in style
Riga moved a step closer to a first-ever league phase appearance after a stunning comeback against North Macedonia's Vardar. Having edged the first leg 3-2, the Latvian side were 2-0 down after 66 minutes before forcing extra time and completing a remarkable turnaround with four more goals to seal an 8-4 aggregate victory.
Runavík also completed a dramatic comeback against Slovenia's Koper, with Michał Przybylski making it 3-3 on aggregate and forcing penalties with a 122nd-minute equaliser, before the Faroe Islands side held their nerve to progress.
Meanwhile, FK Žalgiris of Lithuania and Denmark's Nordsjælland overturned first-leg deficits, scoring seven and six goals respectively against Georgia's Dinamo Tbilisi and Sweden's GAIS.
How our men’s club competitions qualifying works
Qualifying for the UEFA club competitions has been specifically designed to ensure that teams from a minimum of 37 national associations make their way to the league phase of the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League.
Losing sides from the qualifying rounds of the Champions League and Europa League are given another chance to progress when they parachute down into the Europa League or Conference League.
Losing sides from the Champions League and Europa League play-offs go directly into the league phase of the Europa League and Conference League respectively.