2026/27 Conference League league phase draw: Contenders learn opponents
Friday, August 28, 2026
Article summary
The 36 teams have discovered their fate for the league phase of the UEFA Conference League.
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The league phase draw for the 2026/27 UEFA Conference League has been made in Monaco, with all 36 teams discovering their opponents.
Each team's league phase opponents
Home
Braga (POR)
Twente (NED)
Egnatia (ALB)
Away
Gent (BEL)
Brann (NOR)
Inter Escaldes (AND)
Home
Atalanta (ITA)
Getafe (ESP)
Thun (SUI)
Away
Midtjylland (DEN)
Sint-Truidense (BEL)
Hajduk Split (CRO)
Home
Pafos (CYP)
Kairat Almaty (KAZ)
Mjällby (SWE)
Away
Ajax (NED)
Borac (BIH)
Riga (LVA)
Home
Atalanta (ITA)
KuPS Kuopio (FIN)
Riga (LVA)
Away
Panathinaikos (GRE)
Hearts (SCO)
Mjällby (SWE)
Home
Gent (BEL)
KuPS Kuopio (FIN)
Egnatia (ALB)
Away
Copenhagen (DEN)
Brann (NOR)
Aarhus (DEN)
Home
Braga (POR)
L. Red Imps (GIB)
Aarhus (DEN)
Away
Gent (BEL)
Sint-Truidense (BEL)
Kauno Žalgiris (LTU)
Home
Monaco (FRA)
U. Craiova (ROU)
Kauno Žalgiris (LTU)
Away
Panathinaikos (GRE)
Getafe (ESP)
Jablonec (CZE)
Home
Braga (POR)
Lugano (SUI)
Iberia Tbilisi (GEO)
Away
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
U. Craiova (ROU)
Inter Escaldes (AND)
Home
Copenhagen (DEN)
Trabzonspor (TUR)
Inter Escaldes (AND)
Away
Gent (BEL)
Lugano (SUI)
Iberia Tbilisi (GEO)
Home
Monaco (FRA)
Trabzonspor (TUR)
Thun (SUI)
Away
Panathinaikos (GRE)
KuPS Kuopio (FIN)
Nordsjælland (DEN)
Home
Midtjylland (DEN)
L. Red Imps (GIB)
Kauno Žalgiris (LTU)
Away
Braga (POR)
U. Craiova (ROU)
Aarhus (DEN)
Home
Panathinaikos (GRE)
Twente (NED)
Jablonec (CZE)
Away
Monaco (FRA)
Trabzonspor (TUR)
Kauno Žalgiris (LTU)
Home
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Brann (NOR)
Aarhus (DEN)
Away
Braga (POR)
KuPS Kuopio (FIN)
Thun (SUI)
Home
Brighton (ENG)
Lugano (SUI)
Inter Escaldes (AND)
Away
Ajax (NED)
U. Craiova (ROU)
Iberia Tbilisi (GEO)
Home
Ajax (NED)
Sint-Truidense (BEL)
Nordsjælland (DEN)
Away
Midtjylland (DEN)
L. Red Imps (GIB)
Thun (SUI)
Home
Monaco (FRA)
Borac (BIH)
Nordsjælland (DEN)
Away
Pafos (CYP)
Trabzonspor (TUR)
Thun (SUI)
Home
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Getafe (ESP)
Mjällby (SWE)
Away
Copenhagen (DEN)
Sint-Truidense (BEL)
Jablonec (CZE)
Home
Copenhagen (DEN)
U. Craiova (ROU)
Aarhus (DEN)
Away
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Getafe (ESP)
Mjällby (SWE)
Home
Brighton (ENG)
Lugano (SUI)
Iberia Tbilisi (GEO)
Away
Freiburg (GER)
Trabzonspor (TUR)
Riga (LVA)
Home
Panathinaikos (GRE)
U. Craiova (ROU)
Mjällby (SWE)
Away
Atalanta (ITA)
Twente (NED)
Riga (LVA)
Home
Freiburg (GER)
Brann (NOR)
Riga (LVA)
Away
Brighton (ENG)
Lugano (SUI)
Egnatia (ALB)
Home
Gent (BEL)
Trabzonspor (TUR)
CSKA Sofia (BUL)
Away
Braga (POR)
Borac (BIH)
Nordsjælland (DEN)
Home
Midtjylland (DEN)
Twente (NED)
Hajduk Split (CRO)
Away
Monaco (FRA)
Brann (NOR)
Egnatia (ALB)
Home
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Sint-Truidense (BEL)
Kauno Žalgiris (LTU)
Away
Copenhagen (DEN)
Getafe (ESP)
Jablonec (CZE)
Home
Ajax (NED)
Sint-Truidense (BEL)
Hajduk Split (CRO)
Away
Pafos (CYP)
L. Red Imps (GIB)
Egnatia (ALB)
Home
Pafos (CYP)
Borac (BIH)
Inter Escaldes (AND)
Away
Atalanta (ITA)
Kairat Almaty (KAZ)
Iberia Tbilisi (GEO)
Home
Freiburg (GER)
L. Red Imps (GIB)
Nordsjælland (DEN)
Away
Brighton (ENG)
Hearts (SCO)
CSKA Sofia (BUL)
Home
Panathinaikos (GRE)
KuPS Kuopio (FIN)
CSKA Sofia (BUL)
Away
Monaco (FRA)
Hearts (SCO)
Hajduk Split (CRO)
Home
Midtjylland (DEN)
Hearts (SCO)
Riga (LVA)
Away
Atalanta (ITA)
Twente (NED)
Mjällby (SWE)
Home
Brighton (ENG)
Borac (BIH)
CSKA Sofia (BUL)
Away
Freiburg (GER)
Kairat Almaty (KAZ)
Nordsjælland (DEN)
Home
Atalanta (ITA)
Kairat Almaty (KAZ)
Jablonec (CZE)
Away
Pafos (CYP)
Borac (BIH)
Kauno Žalgiris (LTU)
Home
Ajax (NED)
Brann (NOR)
Iberia Tbilisi (GEO)
Away
Midtjylland (DEN)
Lugano (SUI)
Hajduk Split (CRO)
Home
Gent (BEL)
Hearts (SCO)
Hajduk Split (CRO)
Away
Ajax (NED)
Twente (NED)
CSKA Sofia (BUL)
Home
Freiburg (GER)
Hearts (SCO)
Jablonec (CZE)
Away
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
KuPS Kuopio (FIN)
CSKA Sofia (BUL)
Home
Pafos (CYP)
Kairat Almaty (KAZ)
Thun (SUI)
Away
Freiburg (GER)
L. Red Imps (GIB)
Aarhus (DEN)
Home
Copenhagen (DEN)
Getafe (ESP)
Egnatia (ALB)
Away
Brighton (ENG)
Kairat Almaty (KAZ)
Inter Escaldes (AND)
When are the Conference League league phase matches?
Matchday 1: 15 October 2026
Matchday 2: 22 October 2026
Matchday 3: 5 November 2026
Matchday 4: 26 November 2026
Matchday 5: 10 December 2026
Matchday 6: 17 December 2026
How did the draw work?
The 36 clubs were divided into six pots of six clubs. The pots were composed according to the club coefficient rankings established at the beginning of the season.
The opponents of each team, as well as whether each match is played at home or away, were determined by means of a draw. Each team was drawn against one opponent from each of the six pots.
For the purposes of the draw allocating whether each of those matches will be played at home or away, pots 1 and 2, pots 3 and 4, and pots 5 and 6 were paired and each team was drawn to play one opponent from each pairing of pots at home and the other away. In principle, teams from the same association could not be drawn against each other and each team may play against a maximum of two opponents from any other one association.
Where is the 2027 Conference League final?
The 2026/27 UEFA Conference League final will take place at Beşiktaş Park in Istanbul, Türkiye, on Wednesday 2 June 2027.
Draws are provisional and subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmation by UEFA.