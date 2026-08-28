2026/27 Conference League league phase draw: Contenders learn opponents

The league phase draw for the 2026/27 UEFA Conference League has been made in Monaco, with all 36 teams discovering their opponents.

Draw as it happened

Each team's league phase opponents

Aarhus (DEN) Home

Braga (POR)

Twente (NED)

Egnatia (ALB) Away

Gent (BEL)

Brann (NOR)

Inter Escaldes (AND)

Ajax (NED) Home

Atalanta (ITA)

Getafe (ESP)

Thun (SUI) Away

Midtjylland (DEN)

Sint-Truidense (BEL)

Hajduk Split (CRO)

Atalanta (ITA) Home

Pafos (CYP)

Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

Mjällby (SWE) Away

Ajax (NED)

Borac (BIH)

Riga (LVA)

Borac (BIH) Home

Atalanta (ITA)

KuPS Kuopio (FIN)

Riga (LVA) Away

Panathinaikos (GRE)

Hearts (SCO)

Mjällby (SWE)

Braga (POR) Home

Gent (BEL)

KuPS Kuopio (FIN)

Egnatia (ALB) Away

Copenhagen (DEN)

Brann (NOR)

Aarhus (DEN)

Brann (NOR) Home

Braga (POR)

L. Red Imps (GIB)

Aarhus (DEN) Away

Gent (BEL)

Sint-Truidense (BEL)

Kauno Žalgiris (LTU)

Brighton (ENG) Home

Monaco (FRA)

U. Craiova (ROU)

Kauno Žalgiris (LTU) Away

Panathinaikos (GRE)

Getafe (ESP)

Jablonec (CZE)

Copenhagen (DEN) Home

Braga (POR)

Lugano (SUI)

Iberia Tbilisi (GEO) Away

Crvena Zvezda (SRB)

U. Craiova (ROU)

Inter Escaldes (AND)

Crvena Zvezda (SRB) Home

Copenhagen (DEN)

Trabzonspor (TUR)

Inter Escaldes (AND) Away

Gent (BEL)

Lugano (SUI)

Iberia Tbilisi (GEO)

CSKA Sofia (BUL) Home

Monaco (FRA)

Trabzonspor (TUR)

Thun (SUI) Away

Panathinaikos (GRE)

KuPS Kuopio (FIN)

Nordsjælland (DEN)

Egnatia (ALB) Home

Midtjylland (DEN)

L. Red Imps (GIB)

Kauno Žalgiris (LTU) Away

Braga (POR)

U. Craiova (ROU)

Aarhus (DEN)

Freiburg (GER) Home

Panathinaikos (GRE)

Twente (NED)

Jablonec (CZE) Away

Monaco (FRA)

Trabzonspor (TUR)

Kauno Žalgiris (LTU)

Gent (BEL) Home

Crvena Zvezda (SRB)

Brann (NOR)

Aarhus (DEN) Away

Braga (POR)

KuPS Kuopio (FIN)

Thun (SUI)

Getafe (ESP) Home

Brighton (ENG)

Lugano (SUI)

Inter Escaldes (AND) Away

Ajax (NED)

U. Craiova (ROU)

Iberia Tbilisi (GEO)

Hajduk Split (CRO) Home

Ajax (NED)

Sint-Truidense (BEL)

Nordsjælland (DEN) Away

Midtjylland (DEN)

L. Red Imps (GIB)

Thun (SUI)

Hearts (SCO) Home

Monaco (FRA)

Borac (BIH)

Nordsjælland (DEN) Away

Pafos (CYP)

Trabzonspor (TUR)

Thun (SUI)

Iberia Tbilisi (GEO) Home

Crvena Zvezda (SRB)

Getafe (ESP)

Mjällby (SWE) Away

Copenhagen (DEN)

Sint-Truidense (BEL)

Jablonec (CZE)

Inter Escaldes (AND) Home

Copenhagen (DEN)

U. Craiova (ROU)

Aarhus (DEN) Away

Crvena Zvezda (SRB)

Getafe (ESP)

Mjällby (SWE)

Jablonec (CZE) Home

Brighton (ENG)

Lugano (SUI)

Iberia Tbilisi (GEO) Away

Freiburg (GER)

Trabzonspor (TUR)

Riga (LVA)

Kairat Almaty (KAZ) Home

Panathinaikos (GRE)

U. Craiova (ROU)

Mjällby (SWE) Away

Atalanta (ITA)

Twente (NED)

Riga (LVA)

Kauno Žalgiris (LTU) Home

Freiburg (GER)

Brann (NOR)

Riga (LVA) Away

Brighton (ENG)

Lugano (SUI)

Egnatia (ALB)

KuPS Kuopio (FIN) Home

Gent (BEL)

Trabzonspor (TUR)

CSKA Sofia (BUL) Away

Braga (POR)

Borac (BIH)

Nordsjælland (DEN)

L. Red Imps (GIB) Home

Midtjylland (DEN)

Twente (NED)

Hajduk Split (CRO) Away

Monaco (FRA)

Brann (NOR)

Egnatia (ALB)

Lugano (SUI) Home

Crvena Zvezda (SRB)

Sint-Truidense (BEL)

Kauno Žalgiris (LTU) Away

Copenhagen (DEN)

Getafe (ESP)

Jablonec (CZE)

Midtjylland (DEN) Home

Ajax (NED)

Sint-Truidense (BEL)

Hajduk Split (CRO) Away

Pafos (CYP)

L. Red Imps (GIB)

Egnatia (ALB)

Mjällby (SWE) Home

Pafos (CYP)

Borac (BIH)

Inter Escaldes (AND) Away

Atalanta (ITA)

Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

Iberia Tbilisi (GEO)

Monaco (FRA) Home

Freiburg (GER)

L. Red Imps (GIB)

Nordsjælland (DEN) Away

Brighton (ENG)

Hearts (SCO)

CSKA Sofia (BUL)

Nordsjælland (DEN) Home

Panathinaikos (GRE)

KuPS Kuopio (FIN)

CSKA Sofia (BUL) Away

Monaco (FRA)

Hearts (SCO)

Hajduk Split (CRO)

Pafos (CYP) Home

Midtjylland (DEN)

Hearts (SCO)

Riga (LVA) Away

Atalanta (ITA)

Twente (NED)

Mjällby (SWE)

Panathinaikos (GRE) Home

Brighton (ENG)

Borac (BIH)

CSKA Sofia (BUL) Away

Freiburg (GER)

Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

Nordsjælland (DEN)

Riga (LVA) Home

Atalanta (ITA)

Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

Jablonec (CZE) Away

Pafos (CYP)

Borac (BIH)

Kauno Žalgiris (LTU)

Sint-Truidense (BEL) Home

Ajax (NED)

Brann (NOR)

Iberia Tbilisi (GEO) Away

Midtjylland (DEN)

Lugano (SUI)

Hajduk Split (CRO)

Thun (SUI) Home

Gent (BEL)

Hearts (SCO)

Hajduk Split (CRO) Away

Ajax (NED)

Twente (NED)

CSKA Sofia (BUL)

Trabzonspor (TUR) Home

Freiburg (GER)

Hearts (SCO)

Jablonec (CZE) Away

Crvena Zvezda (SRB)

KuPS Kuopio (FIN)

CSKA Sofia (BUL)

Twente (NED) Home

Pafos (CYP)

Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

Thun (SUI) Away

Freiburg (GER)

L. Red Imps (GIB)

Aarhus (DEN)

U. Craiova (ROU) Home

Copenhagen (DEN)

Getafe (ESP)

Egnatia (ALB) Away

Brighton (ENG)

Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

Inter Escaldes (AND)

When are the Conference League league phase matches?

Matchday 1: 15 October 2026

Matchday 2: 22 October 2026

Matchday 3: 5 November 2026

Matchday 4: 26 November 2026

Matchday 5: 10 December 2026

Matchday 6: 17 December 2026

How did the draw work?

The 36 clubs were divided into six pots of six clubs. The pots were composed according to the club coefficient rankings established at the beginning of the season.

The opponents of each team, as well as whether each match is played at home or away, were determined by means of a draw. Each team was drawn against one opponent from each of the six pots.

For the purposes of the draw allocating whether each of those matches will be played at home or away, pots 1 and 2, pots 3 and 4, and pots 5 and 6 were paired and each team was drawn to play one opponent from each pairing of pots at home and the other away. In principle, teams from the same association could not be drawn against each other and each team may play against a maximum of two opponents from any other one association.

Where is the 2027 Conference League final? The 2026/27 UEFA Conference League final will take place at Beşiktaş Park in Istanbul, Türkiye, on Wednesday 2 June 2027.

Draws are provisional and subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmation by UEFA.