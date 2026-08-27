UEFA Conference League Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Conference League: League phase draw pots confirmed

Thursday, August 27, 2026

The seeding pots have been confirmed for the league phase draw of the 2026/27 UEFA Conference League.

Conference League: League phase draw pots confirmed

The 36 UEFA Conference League hopefuls have been split into six pots for the league phase draw, which will take place at 13:00 CET on Friday 28 August.

Follow the draw here

2026/27 Conference League: League phase draw pots

﻿Pot 1
Atalanta (ITA)
Braga (POR)
Ajax (NED)
Freiburg (GER)
Monaco (FRA)
Copenhagen (DEN)

Pot 2
Midtjylland (DEN)
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Gent (BEL)
Panathinaikos (GRE)
Pafos (CYP)
Brighton (ENG)

Pot 3
Lugano (SUI)
Getafe (ESP)
KuPS Kuopio (FIN)
Twente (NED)
L. Red Imps (GIB)
Borac (BIH)

Pot 4
Sint-Truidense (BEL)
Brann (NOR)
Hearts (SCO)
Kairat Almaty (KAZ)
Trabzonspor (TUR)
U. Craiova (ROU)

Pot 5
Riga (LVA)
Hajduk Split (CRO)
Jablonec (CZE)
Nordsjælland (DEN)
Aarhus (DEN)
Inter Escaldes (AND)

Pot 6
Thun (SUI)
CSKA Sofia (BUL)
Kauno Žalgiris (LTU)
Mjällby (SWE)
Iberia Tbilisi (GEO)
Egnatia (ALB)

When are this season's league phase matches?

Matchday 1: 15 October 2026
Matchday 2: 22 October 2026
Matchday 3: 5 November 2026
Matchday 4: 26 November 2026
Matchday 5: 10 December 2026
Matchday 6: 17 December

Knockout phase dates

Knockout phase play-offs: 18 & 25 February 2027
Round of 16: 11 & 18 March 2027
Quarter-finals: 8 & 15 April 2027
Semi-finals: 29 April & 6 May 2027
Final (Istanbul): 2 June 2027

All the key dates
© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, August 27, 2026

Selected for you

Lowdown: 2026/27 Conference League
Live 27/08/2026

Lowdown: 2026/27 Conference League

Everything you need to know about the 2026/27 UEFA Conference League.
Where is the 2027 final?
Live 25/08/2026

Where is the 2027 final?

The 2026/27 final will take place at Beşiktaş Park in Istanbul, Türkiye.