Conference League: League phase draw pots confirmed

The 36 UEFA Conference League hopefuls have been split into six pots for the league phase draw, which will take place at 13:00 CET on Friday 28 August.

Follow the draw here

2026/27 Conference League: League phase draw pots

﻿Pot 1

Atalanta (ITA)

Braga (POR)

Ajax (NED)

Freiburg (GER)

Monaco (FRA)

Copenhagen (DEN)

Pot 2

Midtjylland (DEN)

Crvena Zvezda (SRB)

Gent (BEL)

Panathinaikos (GRE)

Pafos (CYP)

Brighton (ENG)

Pot 3

Lugano (SUI)

Getafe (ESP)

KuPS Kuopio (FIN)

Twente (NED)

L. Red Imps (GIB)

Borac (BIH)

Pot 4

Sint-Truidense (BEL)

Brann (NOR)

Hearts (SCO)

Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

Trabzonspor (TUR)

U. Craiova (ROU)

Pot 5

Riga (LVA)

Hajduk Split (CRO)

Jablonec (CZE)

Nordsjælland (DEN)

Aarhus (DEN)

Inter Escaldes (AND)

Pot 6

Thun (SUI)

CSKA Sofia (BUL)

Kauno Žalgiris (LTU)

Mjällby (SWE)

Iberia Tbilisi (GEO)

Egnatia (ALB)

When are this season's league phase matches?

Matchday 1: 15 October 2026

Matchday 2: 22 October 2026

Matchday 3: 5 November 2026

Matchday 4: 26 November 2026

Matchday 5: 10 December 2026

Matchday 6: 17 December

Knockout phase dates Knockout phase play-offs: 18 & 25 February 2027

Round of 16: 11 & 18 March 2027

Quarter-finals: 8 & 15 April 2027

Semi-finals: 29 April & 6 May 2027

Final (Istanbul): 2 June 2027

All the key dates