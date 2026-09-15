Turin and Budapest to stage 2028 and 2029 UEFA Conference League finals

Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy, will stage the 2028 UEFA Conference League final, with Budapest's Puskás Aréna set to be the venue for the 2029 decider, following decisions taken at the UEFA Executive Committee's meeting in Thessaloniki, Greece.

Upcoming Conference League finals 2027: Beşiktaş Stadium, Istanbul﻿

2028: Juventus Stadium, Turin

2029: Puskás Aréna, Budapest

Built on the site of the former Stadio delle Alpi, Juventus Stadium opened in 2011, and has already hosted a number of major UEFA events, starting with the 2014 UEFA Europa League final, in which Sevilla overcame Benfica on penalties after a goalless draw. It was also one of the venues for the 2021 UEFA Nations League finals (along with San Siro in Milan), and more recently staged OL Lyonnes' 3-1 success against Barcelona in the 2022 UEFA Women's Champions League final.

Puskás Aréna also stands on the site of a famous old venue, having replaced the old Hungarian national stadium, which was also named in honour of 'Mighty Magyar' Ferenc Puskás, whose goalscoring prowess helped Real Madrid win three European Cups.

Puskás Aréna during the 2026 Champions League final Getty Images

Opened in 2019, Puskás Aréna staged Bayern's 2-1 UEFA Super Cup win against Sevilla in 2020, and also Sevilla's shoot-out success against Roma in the 2023 Europa League decider. The venue for the 2026 UEFA Champions League final in which Paris beat Arsenal on penalties after a 1-1 draw, it will be the first venue to have staged all three of UEFA's current senior men's club competition finals.