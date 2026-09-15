Turin and Budapest to stage 2028 and 2029 UEFA Conference League finals
Tuesday, September 15, 2026
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Juventus Stadium will stage the 2028 UEFA Conference League final, with Puskás Aréna set to be the venue for the 2029 decider.
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Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy, will stage the 2028 UEFA Conference League final, with Budapest's Puskás Aréna set to be the venue for the 2029 decider, following decisions taken at the UEFA Executive Committee's meeting in Thessaloniki, Greece.
Upcoming Conference League finals
2027: Beşiktaş Stadium, Istanbul
2028: Juventus Stadium, Turin
2029: Puskás Aréna, Budapest
Built on the site of the former Stadio delle Alpi, Juventus Stadium opened in 2011, and has already hosted a number of major UEFA events, starting with the 2014 UEFA Europa League final, in which Sevilla overcame Benfica on penalties after a goalless draw. It was also one of the venues for the 2021 UEFA Nations League finals (along with San Siro in Milan), and more recently staged OL Lyonnes' 3-1 success against Barcelona in the 2022 UEFA Women's Champions League final.
Puskás Aréna also stands on the site of a famous old venue, having replaced the old Hungarian national stadium, which was also named in honour of 'Mighty Magyar' Ferenc Puskás, whose goalscoring prowess helped Real Madrid win three European Cups.
Opened in 2019, Puskás Aréna staged Bayern's 2-1 UEFA Super Cup win against Sevilla in 2020, and also Sevilla's shoot-out success against Roma in the 2023 Europa League decider. The venue for the 2026 UEFA Champions League final in which Paris beat Arsenal on penalties after a 1-1 draw, it will be the first venue to have staged all three of UEFA's current senior men's club competition finals.
Other final hosts appointed
2027 Super Cup: Johan Cruyff ArenA, Amsterdam
2027 Futsal Champions League finals: Biel/Bienne Arena, Switzerland
2028 Champions League: Munich Football Arena, Munich
2028 Europa League: National Arena, Bucharest
2028 Women's Champions League: Parc Olympic Lyonnais, Lyon-Décines
2028 Super Cup: Astana Arena, Astana
2029 Champions League: Camp Nou, Barcelona
2029 Europa League: National Stadium Serbia, Belgrade
2029 Women's Champions League: National Stadium of Wales, Cardiff