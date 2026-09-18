UEFA Conference League: 2026/27 squad changes

Clubs participating in the UEFA Conference League are permitted to make changes to their squads outside of the existing windows in certain circumstances, such as long-term illness or injury to a player (see full regulations at the bottom of this article).

We keep track of all the List A changes made in 2026/27.

This article is updated by 11:00 CET on every Conference League matchday and includes List A changes.

Squad deadlines League phase: 23:59 CET on 2 September 2026

Conference League squad from Matchday 1 up to and including the final (see: Article 31.09e). Knockout phase: 23:59 CET on 4 February 2027

Clubs may register up to three new eligible players, with additional allowances subject to the domestic competition calendar (see: Articles 32.01 and 32.02).

Aarhus (DEN) Squad list

Ajax (NED) Squad list

Atalanta (ITA) Squad list

Borac (BIH) Squad list

Braga (POR) Squad list

Brann (NOR) Squad list

Brighton (ENG) Squad list

Copenhagen (DEN) Squad list

Crvena Zvezda (SRB) Squad list

CSKA Sofia (BUL) Squad list

Egnatia (ALB) Squad list

Freiburg (GER) Squad list

Gent (BEL) Squad list

Getafe (ESP) Squad list

Hajduk Split (CRO) Squad list

Hearts (SCO) Squad list

Iberia Tbilisi (GEO) Squad list

Inter Escaldes (AND) Squad list

Jablonec (CZE) Squad list

Kairat Almaty (KAZ) Squad list

Kauno Žalgiris (LTU) Squad list

KuPS Kuopio (FIN) Squad list

L. Red Imps (GIB) Squad list

Lugano (SUI) Squad list

Midtjylland (DEN) Squad list

Mjällby (SWE) Squad list

Monaco (FRA) Squad list

Nordsjælland (DEN) Squad list

Pafos (CYP) Squad list

Panathinaikos (GRE) Squad list

Riga (LVA) Squad list

Thun (SUI) Squad list

Trabzonspor (TUR) Squad list

Twente (NED) Squad list

U. Craiova (ROU) Squad list

This article is published for information purposes only and as a practical aid to clubs. It has no binding effect. UEFA gives no guarantee on its accuracy or completeness and accepts no liability in this respect. Each club remains solely responsible for verifying the information relating to it.

31.14

Exceptionally, a replacement of a player registered on List A is permitted after the deadlines set in the present regulations in the following cases and under the following conditions:

a. Long-term injury or illness of a goalkeeper: the club concerned may temporarily replace the goalkeeper concerned and register a new goalkeeper at any time during the season. The club must complete the official registration of List A with the replacement goalkeeper. An injury or illness of a goalkeeper is considered long-term if it lasts at least 30 days as of the day the injury or onset of illness occurred. If the goalkeeper recovers before the end of this 30-day period, the player remains nonetheless not eligible to participate in any UEFA club competition (i.e. UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League or UEFA Conference League), until the end of such period. The new goalkeeper does not have to be locally trained, even if the replaced goalkeeper was. The club must provide UEFA with the necessary medical evidence in one of UEFA's official languages. Before confirming the replacement, UEFA may require further medical examination of the goalkeeper by an expert appointed by UEFA at the club's expense. Once the injured or ill goalkeeper is fit to be fielded again, he becomes eligible and/or can resume his position in place of his substitute, who must consequently be removed from the list. The return of the original goalkeeper must be announced to the UEFA administration no later than 23:59 CET the day before the next match in which the original goalkeeper is due to play.

b. Long-term injury or illness of an outfield player: during the league phase until matchday 6 included, the club concerned may temporarily replace a maximum of one outfield player and register a new outfield player. The club must complete the official registration of List A with the replacement player, who must have been registered with the club in accordance with Article 30 before the deadline for List A referred to in Paragraph 31.09(e). An injury or illness of an outfield player is considered long-term if it lasts at least 60 days as of the day the injury or onset of illness occurred. If the outfield player recovers before the end of this 60-day period, the player remains nonetheless not eligible to participate in any UEFA club competition (i.e. UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League or UEFA Conference League), until the end of such period. If the replaced outfield player was registered as a club-trained player or an association-trained player, the quotas for club-trained players or association-trained players must be fulfilled with the replacement. The club must provide UEFA with the necessary medical evidence in one of UEFA's official languages. Before confirming the replacement, UEFA may require further medical examination of the outfield player by an expert appointed by UEFA at the club's expense. Once the injured or ill outfield player is fit to be fielded again, he becomes eligible and/or can resume his position in place of his substitute, who must consequently be removed from the list. The return of the original outfield player must be announced to the UEFA administration no later than 23:59 CET the day before the next match in which the original outfield player is due to play.

32.01

After the completion of the league phase and before the start of the knockout phase, a club may register a maximum of three new eligible players for the remaining matches in the current competition. Such registrations must be completed by 4 February 2027 (23:59 CET) at the latest.

32.02

Exceptionally and without prejudice to Paragraph 32.01, clubs participating in domestic championships that start and end in the same calendar year are entitled to additional player registrations in the following cases:

a. If more than five players on the club's List A are no longer registered with their national association as playing for the club concerned after completion of the league phase and before the start of the knockout phase, the club may register one additional player, i.e. a total of four new eligible players, for the remaining matches in the current competition.

b. If more than seven players on the club's List A are no longer registered with their national association as playing for the club concerned after completion of the league phase and before the start of the knockout phase, the club may register two additional players, i.e. a total of five new eligible players, for the remaining matches in the current competition.

Such exceptional registrations must be completed by 4 February 2027 (23:59 CET) at the latest.