UEFA Conference League Matchday 1 highlights and round-up: Atalanta, Brighton start well, Hajduk shock Ajax

Atalanta and Ajax got their UEFA Conference League campaigns off to a positive start, while Ajax came unstuck at Hajduk Split.

We round up all the Matchday 1 action.

Georginio Rutter celebrates Brighton's opening win Getty Images

Georginio Rutter struck twice from Ibrahim Osman assists as Brighton beat their Lithuanian opponents. After Jack Hinshelwood's header had drawn the first of a string of impressive saves from visiting goalkeeper Tomas Švedkauskas, Rutter placed in the opener and Hinshelwood followed suit to double the Seagulls' half-time lead.

Osman collected Malick Yalcouye's through ball to set up Rutter again as part of a slick team move, with Matt O'Riley then nodding in from debutant Younes Ibrahim's cross.

Conference League Highlights: Atalanta 3-1 Pafos

A fruitful first-half display won the day for Atalanta, with Eljif Elmas dispatching a Giacomo Raspadori cross inside 60 seconds. The Italian forward then converted a penalty before Gianluca Scamacca made it 3-0 with a classic target man's swivel and finish on the stroke of half-time.

Despite numerous chances following the restart, La Dea could not extend their advantage and Pafos were rewarded for their efforts throughout when Brazilian midfielder Biel lashed in a late consolation.

Conference League highlights: Hajduk Split 2-1 Ajax

Marin Šotiček spun out of a midfield challenge and then set up the pacy Abdoulie Sanyang for Hajduk's first-half opener, as the Croatian side returned to a UEFA competition league phase for the first time in 16 years.

Davy Klaassen levelled with a powerful hit for the visitors after the break, but a loose pass in the Ajax defence invited Michele Šego to selflessly set up Šotiček for the winner. Substitute Oscar Gloukh hit the bar for the Dutch club, but the home side's nerve held.

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