UEFA club competition all-time top scorers: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi clear, Harry Kane up to seventh, Kylian Mbappé into top ten

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the top scorers in UEFA's club competitions by a good distance. Ronaldo and Messi, also well clear at the top of the all-time UEFA Champions League scoring list, have a considerable cushion over the likes of Robert Lewandowski, who brought up his own century on Matchday 1 of the 2023/24 Champions League, and Karim Benzema.

UEFA.com celebrates the players who have scored 50 goals or more in UEFA club competition.*

Who has scored the most goals in UEFA club competition?

Since the world's most prestigious club football tournament was founded in 1955 as the European Cup, the greatest ever footballers have played in UEFA-sanctioned club competitions. From Eusébio and Alfredo Di Stéfano to Ronaldo and Messi, this list includes a collection of the greatest goalscorers the game has ever known. But who has scored the most?

With so many more games in the Champions League era, it is no surprise that modern players lead the way and perhaps even less of a shock that two players stand head and shoulders above the rest: Messi and Ronaldo. Ronaldo became the first to reach 100 in April 2017 in what was his 143rd appearance – remarkably, he managed a solitary goal in his first 32 European outings. Messi emulated his great rival six months later, reaching the landmark in 122 games.

Every Cristiano Ronaldo Champions League goal

Most goals in UEFA club competition

145 Cristiano Ronaldo (POR, Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus)

132 Lionel Messi (ARG, Barcelona, Paris)

113 Robert Lewandowski (POL, Lech Poznań, Dortmund, Bayern, Barcelona)

92 Karim Benzema (FRA, Lyon, Real Madrid)

77 Raúl González (ESP, Real Madrid, Schalke)

70 Filippo Inzaghi (ITA, Parma, Juventus, AC Milan)

69 Harry Kane (ENG, Tottenham, Bayern)

67 Edin Džeko (BIH, Wolfsburg, Manchester City, Roma, Inter, Fenerbahçe, Fiorentina)

67 Andriy Shevchenko (UKR, Dynamo Kyiv, AC Milan, Chelsea)

65 Kylian Mbappé (FRA, Monaco, Paris, Real Madrid)

63 Sergio Agüero (ARG, Atlético, Manchester City)

62 Ruud van Nistelrooy (NED, Heerenveen, PSV, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Hamburg)

62 Gerd Müller (GER, Bayern)

62 Mohamed Salah (EGY, Basel, Fiorentina, Roma, Liverpool)

59 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (GAB, Lille, Dortmund, Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea, Marseille)

59 Thierry Henry (FRA, Monaco, Juventus, Arsenal, Barcelona)

59 Henrik Larsson (SWE, Feyenoord, Celtic, Barcelona, Manchester United, Helsingborg)

58 Erling Haaland (NOR, Molde, Salzburg, Dortmund, Manchester City)

57 Zlatan Ibrahimović (SWE, Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United)

57 Thomas Müller (GER, Bayern)

56 Eusébio (POR, Benfica)

55 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (NED, Heerenveen, Ajax, AC Milan, Schalke)

55 Edinson Cavani (URU, Palermo, Napoli, Paris, Manchester United)

54 Alessandro Del Piero (ITA, Juventus)

50 Eran Zahavi (ISR, Hapoel Tel-Aviv, Palermo, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, PSV)

50 Didier Drogba (CIV, Marseille, Chelsea, Galatasaray)

50 Alfredo Di Stéfano (ARG/ESP, Real Madrid)

50 Antoine Griezmann (FRA, Real Sociedad, Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona)



*UEFA club competitions means European Champion Clubs' Cup/UEFA Champions League, UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, European/South American Cup, UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup