UEFA Conference League Matchday 1 round-up: Atalanta, Brighton start well, Hajduk shock Ajax
Thursday, October 15, 2026
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Atalanta and Brighton opened their UEFA Conference League accounts with confident wins, while Hajduk Split got the better of Ajax.
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Atalanta and Ajax got their UEFA Conference League campaigns off to a positive start, while Ajax came unstuck at Hajduk Split.
We round up all the Matchday 1 action.
Matchday 1 results
Lugano 3-2 Crvena Zvezda
Hajduk Split 2-1 Ajax
Gent 1-0 Aarhus
Egnatia 1-1 Midtjylland
KuPS Kuopio 2-4 Trabzonspor
Mjällby 2-0 Inter Escaldes
Panathinaikos 2-1 Borac
CSKA Sofia 1-2 Monaco
Riga 1-1 Kairat Almaty
Universitatea Craiova 1-1 Getafe
Atalanta 3-1 Pafos
Brighton 4-0 Kauno Žalgiris
Copenhagen 3-0 Braga
Twente 1-0 Thun
Hearts 1-1 Nordsjælland
Sint-Truidense 2-0 Iberia Tbilisi
Freiburg 3-2 Jablonec
Brann 2-1 Lincoln Red Imps
Brighton 4-0 Kauno Žalgiris
Georginio Rutter struck twice from Ibrahim Osman assists as Brighton beat their Lithuanian opponents. After Jack Hinshelwood's header had drawn the first of a string of impressive saves from visiting goalkeeper Tomas Švedkauskas, Rutter placed in the opener and Hinshelwood followed suit to double the Seagulls' half-time lead.
Osman collected Malick Yalcouye's through ball to set up Rutter again as part of a slick team move, with Matt O'Riley then nodding in from debutant Younes Ibrahim's cross.
Atalanta 3-1 Pafos
A fruitful first-half display won the day for Atalanta, with Eljif Elmas dispatching a Giacomo Raspadori cross inside 60 seconds. The Italian forward then converted a penalty before Gianluca Scamacca made it 3-0 with a classic target man's swivel and finish on the stroke of half-time.
Despite numerous chances following the restart, La Dea could not extend their advantage and Pafos were rewarded for their efforts throughout when Brazilian midfielder Biel lashed in a late consolation.
Hajduk Split 2-1 Ajax
Marin Šotiček spun out of a midfield challenge and then set up the pacy Abdoulie Sanyang for Hajduk's first-half opener, as the Croatian side returned to a UEFA competition league phase for the first time in 16 years.
Davy Klaassen levelled with a powerful hit for the visitors after the break, but a loose pass in the Ajax defence invited Michele Šego to selflessly set up Šotiček for the winner. Substitute Oscar Gloukh hit the bar for the Dutch club, but the home side's nerve held.
Best of the rest
- Mohamed Salah got an assist and a goal (his 65th in UEFA club competition), while team-mate Djú Franculino struck twice in Trabzonspor's 4-2 win against KuPS Kuopio.
- German striker Paris Brunner scored the first and set up the second for Ansu Fati as Filipe Luís' Monaco kicked off with a 2-1 win at CSKA Sofia in Bulgaria.
- Vincenzo Grifo hit a typically glorious free-kick to set last season's Europa League finalists Freiburg on the way to a 3-2 home win against Czechia's Jablonec.
Matchday 2 fixtures (22 October)
Kick-offs are 21:00 CET unless stated
Kairat Almaty vs Panathinaikos (16:30)
Iberia Tbilisi vs Mjällby (18:45)
Nordsjælland vs CSKA Sofia (18:45)
Crvena Zvezda vs Copenhagen (18:45)
Jablonec vs Brighton (18:45)
Kauno Žalgiris vs Brann (18:45)
Getafe vs Lugano (18:45)
Inter Escaldes vs Universitatea Craiova (18:45)
Pafos vs Riga (18:45)
Trabzonspor vs Hearts (18:45)
Ajax vs Atalanta
Aarhus vs Egnatia
Monaco vs Freiburg
Midtjylland vs Sint-Truidense
Thun vs Hajduk Split
Borac vs KuPS Kuopio
Lincoln Red Imps vs Twente
Braga vs Gent