Conference League Matchday 2 briefing: Ajax, Atalanta, Brighton chase victories

Atalanta, Brighton, Freiburg and Monaco are looking to build on positive UEFA Conference League starts, while Mohamed Salah will look to break Hearts on Matchday 2.

Our Conference League preview picks out key matches, top stats and personalities.

Where to watch Conference League

What to look out for

• Brighton head to Czechia to take on Jablonec with the Seagulls yet to concede in three European games this season. "We push each other," said Georgino Rutter, who scored twice in Matchday 1's 4-0 win against Kauno Žalgiris.

• Crvena Zvezda welcome Copenhagen in the sides' first meeting since a 2019/20 Champions League qualifier that ended in two 1-1 draws, and an epic 7-6 shoot-out success for 'Red Star' (both sides took 11 penalties each).

• Ajax will look to rally after a 2-1 loss at Hajduk Split on Matchday 1, but have a tough task against on-song Atalanta. The sides last met in the 2020/21 Champions League group stage, with La Déa winning 1-0 in Amsterdam.

• Monaco's Paris Brunner scored one and set up a second for Ansu Fati in a Matchday 1 win. Next up, he faces opponents from his native Germany, last season's Europa League finalists Freiburg heading to the Côte d'Azur.

Stat of the week Mohamed Salah's goal for Trabzonspor at KuPS Kuopio on Matchday 1 was his 65th in UEFA competition, and moved him equal 11th in the all-time rankings alongside Erling Haaland. His side host Hearts this week.

Marin Šotiček scores against Ajax on Matchday 1 Getty Images

Player to watch: Marin Šotiček (Hajduk Split)

On loan from Basel, the 22-year-old Croatian set up Hajduk's first and scored the second as they beat Ajax 2-1 in their first league phase game in 16 years. "I am very happy, but the credit goes to the whole team," said the skilful winger. "It is a wonderful feeling, and we have to keep going like this." He will look to maintain his personal flow as his side head to Switzerland to meet Thun.

Egnatia celebrate a goal in qualifying NurPhoto via Getty Images

Club in focus: Egnatia

"We showed who we are," said boss Nevil Dede after league phase debutants Egnatia held last season's Danish runners-up Midtjylland to a 1-1 draw on Matchday 1. Egnatia now head to Denmark to meet Superliga champions Aarhus. Winners of the last three Albanian titles, the club is named after the Via Egnatia: the Roman road that passed through their home town of Rrogozhine on its way from Dyrrachium (Durres) to Byzantium (Istanbul).