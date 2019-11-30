The draw for the UEFA EURO 2020 final tournament took place at ROMEXPO in Bucharest from 18:00 CET on Saturday 30 November 2019.

UEFA EURO 2020 group stage

Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, Play-off winner D (A)*

Group D: England, Croatia, Play-off winner C, Czech Republic

Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Play-off winner B

Group F: Play-off winner A (D)*, Portugal, France, Germany

*Play-off Winner A is allocated to Group F and Play-off Winner D to Group C. If Romania qualify as Path A winners, they will play in Group C and Play-off Winner D is switched to Group F. The play-off winners will be known in March 2020.

Play-off semi-finals

These were confirmed at a separate draw in Nyon on 22 November:

Path A: Iceland v Romania, Bulgaria v Hungary

Path B: Bosnia and Herzegovina v Northern Ireland, Slovakia v Republic of Ireland

Path C: Scotland v Israel, Norway v Serbia

Path D: Georgia v Belarus, North Macedonia v Kosovo



Key points

The draw split the 24 qualifiers into six groups of four.

Draw seedings were based on overall European Qualifiers rankings (see below).

Qualified host nations were pre-paired in the same groups.

What were the pots?

Seedings were based on overall European Qualifiers rankings:

Pot 1

Belgium

Italy (hosts)

England (hosts)

Germany (hosts)

Spain (hosts)

Ukraine

Pot 2

France

Poland

Switzerland

Croatia

Netherlands (hosts)

Russia (hosts)

Pot 3

Portugal

Turkey

Denmark (hosts)

Austria

Sweden

Czech Republic

Pot 4

Wales

Finland

Play-off winner A (Iceland, Bulgaria, Hungary or Romania)

Play-off winner B (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovakia, Republic of Ireland or Northern Ireland)

Play-off winner C (Scotland, Norway, Serbia or Israel)

Play-off winner D (Georgia, North Macedonia, Kosovo or Belarus)

How did the draw work?

The draw involved the two-top finishers in the ten qualifying groups and the eventual four play-off winners (to be decided in March 2020). None of the 12 host nations qualify automatically.

Seedings were based on overall rankings based on the qualifying groups by the following criteria (results against teams in sixth place were discarded):

a) Final position in group

b) Points

c) Goal difference

d) Goals scored

e) Away goals scored

f) Number of wins

g) Number of away wins

h) Lower disciplinary points total (3 points for red card including for second booking, 1 point for single yellow card for a player in a match)

i) Position in overall UEFA Nations League rankings

Host nations that qualify are placed automatically in the following groups.

Group A: Italy (Stadio Olimpico, Rome)*

Group B: Russia (Saint Petersburg Stadium, St Petersburg), Denmark* (Parken Stadium, Copenhagen)

Group C: Netherlands (Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam)*, Romania**(National Arena, Bucharest)

Group D: England (Wembley Stadium, London)*, Scotland** (Hampden Park, Glasgow)

Group E: Spain (Estadio de San Mamés, Bilbao)*, Republic of Ireland** (Dublin Arena, Dublin)

Group F: Germany (Fußball Arena München, Munich)*, Hungary** (Puskás Aréna, Budapest)

*Guaranteed to play all three group stage games at home having qualified via the European Qualifiers.

**If they qualify through play-offs will be placed in that group with two home games (will play away to the other group host that qualified automatically)

As Russia and Denmark both reached UEFA EURO 2020 via the European Qualifiers, an additional draw was held on 22 November to decide which team plays all three group stage games at home; Russia will have two group stage home games.

• Bosnia and Herzegovina / Kosovo* • Serbia / Kosovo* • Russia / Kosovo* • Ukraine / Russia (the restriction also applied to St Petersburg as group match venue) *These clashes cannot happen during the group stage, because Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, and Serbia are all in the play-offs and therefore in the same pot. Kosovo are part of play-off Path D and have been assigned to play in Group C or F. All restrictions applied only to the group stage. It could therefore not be excluded that the above-mentioned teams would meet during the knockout stage of the tournament.

The tournament will open in Rome at 21:00 CET on 12 June. The group stage runs, with up to four matches a day, until 24 June (kick-off times tbc, last matches in each group played simultaneously). The top two in each group and the four best runners-up progress to the knockout stage (round of 16 kick-off times tbc).

Group stage

Friday 12 June

Group A match (Rome), 21:00 CET

Saturday 13 June

Group A match (Baku)

Group B match (Copenhagen)

Group B match (St Petersburg)

Sunday 14 June

Group C match (Amsterdam)

Group C match (Bucharest)

Group D match (London)

Monday 15 June

Group D match (Glasgow)

Group E match (Bilbao)

Group E match (Dublin)

Tuesday 16 June

Group F match (Budapest)

Group F match (Munich)

Wednesday 17 June

Group A match (Rome)

Group A match (Baku)

Group B match (St Petersburg)

Thursday 18 June

Group B match (Copenhagen)

Group C match (Amsterdam)

Group C match (Bucharest)

Friday 19 June

Group D match (London)

Group D match (Glasgow)

Group E match (Dublin)

Saturday 20 June

Group E match (Bilbao)

Group F match (Budapest)

Group F match (Munich)

Sunday 21 June

Group A match (Rome)

Group A match (Baku)

Monday 22 June

Group B match (Copenhagen)

Group B match (St Petersburg)

Group C match (Amsterdam)

Group C match (Bucharest)

Tuesday 23 June

Group D match (London)

Group D match (Glasgow)

Wednesday 24 June

Group E match (Bilbao)

Group E match (Dublin)

Group F match (Budapest)

Group F match (Munich)

Round of 16

Saturday 27 June

1: 1A v 2C (London)

2: 2A v 2B (Amsterdam)

Sunday 28 June

3: 1B v 3A/D/E/F (Bilbao)

4: C v 3D/E/F (Budapest)

Monday 29 June

5: 2D v 2E (Copenhagen)

6: 1F v 3A/B/C (Bucharest)

Tuesday 30 June

7: 1E v 3A/B/C/D (Glasgow)

8: 1D v 2F (Dublin)

Quarter-finals

Friday 3 July

QF1: Winner 5 v Winner 6 (Saint Petersburg) 18:00 CET

QF2: Winner 3 v Winner 1 (Munich) 21:00 CET

Saturday 4 July

QF3: Winner 4 v Winner 2 (Baku) 18:00 CET

QF4: Winner 7 v Winner 8 (Rome) 21:00 CET

Semi-finals

Tuesday 7 July

SF1: Winner QF1 v Winner QF2 (London) 21:00 CET

Wednesday 8 July

SF2: Winner QF3 v Winner QF4 (London) 21:00 CET

Final

Sunday 12 July

Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (London) 21:00 CET