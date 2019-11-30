UEFA EURO 2020 final tournament draw
The final tournament draw took place in Bucharest at 18:00 CET on Saturday.
The draw for the UEFA EURO 2020 final tournament took place at ROMEXPO in Bucharest from 18:00 CET on Saturday 30 November 2019.
UEFA EURO 2020 group stage
Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland
Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia
Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, Play-off winner D (A)*
Group D: England, Croatia, Play-off winner C, Czech Republic
Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Play-off winner B
Group F: Play-off winner A (D)*, Portugal, France, Germany
*Play-off Winner A is allocated to Group F and Play-off Winner D to Group C. If Romania qualify as Path A winners, they will play in Group C and Play-off Winner D is switched to Group F. The play-off winners will be known in March 2020.
Play-off semi-finals
These were confirmed at a separate draw in Nyon on 22 November:
Path A: Iceland v Romania, Bulgaria v Hungary
Path B: Bosnia and Herzegovina v Northern Ireland, Slovakia v Republic of Ireland
Path C: Scotland v Israel, Norway v Serbia
Path D: Georgia v Belarus, North Macedonia v Kosovo
Key points
- The draw split the 24 qualifiers into six groups of four.
- Draw seedings were based on overall European Qualifiers rankings (see below).
- Qualified host nations were pre-paired in the same groups.
What were the pots?
Seedings were based on overall European Qualifiers rankings:
Pot 1
Belgium
Italy (hosts)
England (hosts)
Germany (hosts)
Spain (hosts)
Ukraine
Pot 2
France
Poland
Switzerland
Croatia
Netherlands (hosts)
Russia (hosts)
Pot 3
Portugal
Turkey
Denmark (hosts)
Austria
Sweden
Czech Republic
Pot 4
Wales
Finland
Play-off winner A (Iceland, Bulgaria, Hungary or Romania)
Play-off winner B (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovakia, Republic of Ireland or Northern Ireland)
Play-off winner C (Scotland, Norway, Serbia or Israel)
Play-off winner D (Georgia, North Macedonia, Kosovo or Belarus)
How did the draw work?
- The draw involved the two-top finishers in the ten qualifying groups and the eventual four play-off winners (to be decided in March 2020). None of the 12 host nations qualify automatically.
- Seedings were based on overall rankings based on the qualifying groups by the following criteria (results against teams in sixth place were discarded):
a) Final position in group
b) Points
c) Goal difference
d) Goals scored
e) Away goals scored
f) Number of wins
g) Number of away wins
h) Lower disciplinary points total (3 points for red card including for second booking, 1 point for single yellow card for a player in a match)
i) Position in overall UEFA Nations League rankings
- Host nations that qualify are placed automatically in the following groups.
Group A: Italy (Stadio Olimpico, Rome)*
Group B: Russia (Saint Petersburg Stadium, St Petersburg), Denmark* (Parken Stadium, Copenhagen)
Group C: Netherlands (Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam)*, Romania**(National Arena, Bucharest)
Group D: England (Wembley Stadium, London)*, Scotland** (Hampden Park, Glasgow)
Group E: Spain (Estadio de San Mamés, Bilbao)*, Republic of Ireland** (Dublin Arena, Dublin)
Group F: Germany (Fußball Arena München, Munich)*, Hungary** (Puskás Aréna, Budapest)
*Guaranteed to play all three group stage games at home having qualified via the European Qualifiers.
**If they qualify through play-offs will be placed in that group with two home games (will play away to the other group host that qualified automatically)
- As Russia and Denmark both reached UEFA EURO 2020 via the European Qualifiers, an additional draw was held on 22 November to decide which team plays all three group stage games at home; Russia will have two group stage home games.
- Due to decisions of the UEFA Executive Committee decisions valid at the time of the draw, the following teams could not be drawn together in the group stage:
• Bosnia and Herzegovina / Kosovo*
• Serbia / Kosovo*
• Russia / Kosovo*
• Ukraine / Russia (the restriction also applied to St Petersburg as group match venue)
*These clashes cannot happen during the group stage, because Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, and Serbia are all in the play-offs and therefore in the same pot. Kosovo are part of play-off Path D and have been assigned to play in Group C or F.
- All restrictions applied only to the group stage. It could therefore not be excluded that the above-mentioned teams would meet during the knockout stage of the tournament.
Final tournament match schedule
The tournament will open in Rome at 21:00 CET on 12 June. The group stage runs, with up to four matches a day, until 24 June (kick-off times tbc, last matches in each group played simultaneously). The top two in each group and the four best runners-up progress to the knockout stage (round of 16 kick-off times tbc).
Group stage
Friday 12 June
Group A match (Rome), 21:00 CET
Saturday 13 June
Group A match (Baku)
Group B match (Copenhagen)
Group B match (St Petersburg)
Sunday 14 June
Group C match (Amsterdam)
Group C match (Bucharest)
Group D match (London)
Monday 15 June
Group D match (Glasgow)
Group E match (Bilbao)
Group E match (Dublin)
Tuesday 16 June
Group F match (Budapest)
Group F match (Munich)
Wednesday 17 June
Group A match (Rome)
Group A match (Baku)
Group B match (St Petersburg)
Thursday 18 June
Group B match (Copenhagen)
Group C match (Amsterdam)
Group C match (Bucharest)
Friday 19 June
Group D match (London)
Group D match (Glasgow)
Group E match (Dublin)
Saturday 20 June
Group E match (Bilbao)
Group F match (Budapest)
Group F match (Munich)
Sunday 21 June
Group A match (Rome)
Group A match (Baku)
Monday 22 June
Group B match (Copenhagen)
Group B match (St Petersburg)
Group C match (Amsterdam)
Group C match (Bucharest)
Tuesday 23 June
Group D match (London)
Group D match (Glasgow)
Wednesday 24 June
Group E match (Bilbao)
Group E match (Dublin)
Group F match (Budapest)
Group F match (Munich)
Round of 16
Saturday 27 June
1: 1A v 2C (London)
2: 2A v 2B (Amsterdam)
Sunday 28 June
3: 1B v 3A/D/E/F (Bilbao)
4: C v 3D/E/F (Budapest)
Monday 29 June
5: 2D v 2E (Copenhagen)
6: 1F v 3A/B/C (Bucharest)
Tuesday 30 June
7: 1E v 3A/B/C/D (Glasgow)
8: 1D v 2F (Dublin)
Quarter-finals
Friday 3 July
QF1: Winner 5 v Winner 6 (Saint Petersburg) 18:00 CET
QF2: Winner 3 v Winner 1 (Munich) 21:00 CET
Saturday 4 July
QF3: Winner 4 v Winner 2 (Baku) 18:00 CET
QF4: Winner 7 v Winner 8 (Rome) 21:00 CET
Semi-finals
Tuesday 7 July
SF1: Winner QF1 v Winner QF2 (London) 21:00 CET
Wednesday 8 July
SF2: Winner QF3 v Winner QF4 (London) 21:00 CET
Final
Sunday 12 July
Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (London) 21:00 CET