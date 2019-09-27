Become the first UEFA eEURO champion!

UEFA is launching UEFA eEURO 2020, a national-team efootball tournament featuring all 55 of UEFA's national associations – and you could represent your country!

The competition kicks off in November 2019 and will be the largest national-team efootball event to date, with participating players competing exclusively on Konami's eFootball PES 2020. The video game will be dedicated to next summer's UEFA EURO 2020 showpiece.

eEURO is coming



The aim for all competing countries will be to qualify for the final tournament, to be held in London from 9–10 July – just before the final of the real-world UEFA EURO 2020 at Wembley Stadium on 12 July. The winners of eEURO 2020 will receive tickets to the UEFA EURO 2020 final as well as a cash prize.

Each participating national association will compete with a national efootball team comprising between two and four players. Are you ready to represent your country? Visit eEURO2020.com and select your home country to sign up!

Here's all you need to know about UEFA eEURO 2020.