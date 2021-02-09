North Macedonia vs Netherlands: UEFA EURO 2020 match background, facts and stats

North Macedonia travel to Amsterdam to take on the Netherlands for the first time in more than 12 years as they conclude their Group C campaign.

• North Macedonia are one of two teams, along with Finland, who are making their finals debut at UEFA EURO 2020; the Dutch are looking to reach the knockout stages for the first time since 2008.

Previous meetings

• All four of the teams' fixtures have come in qualifying for the FIFA World Cup. In the 2006 preliminaries, North Macedonia twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw at the Skopje City Stadium – now the National Arena Todor Proeski – on 9 October 2004, goals from Goran Pandev (45) and Aco Stojkov (71) quickly levelling strikes from Wilfred Bouma (43) and Dirk Kuyt (66).

• That preceded a goalless draw at the venue for this game – then the Amsterdam ArenA, now the Johan Cruijff ArenA – on 12 October 2005, both teams' final qualifying fixture. Marco van Basten's Dutch side reached the finals in Germany as Group 1 winners, with North Macedonia finishing fifth in the seven-team section with nine points from their 12 matches.

• Bert van Marwijk was in charge of the Netherlands when they faced a North Macedonia team coached by Srečko Katanec in qualifying for the 2010 World Cup. Pandev was again on target in Skopje on 10 September 2008, although his 77th-minute penalty proved only a consolation goal with earlier strikes from John Heitinga (46) and Rafael van der Vaart (60) giving the visitors a 2-1 victory.

• Van der Vaart scored again in Amsterdam on 1 April 2009, getting the final goal in a 4-0 Netherlands victory with Kuyt (16, 41) and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (25) having scored in the first half. Again the Dutch qualified as group winners, recording a maximum 24 points from their eight games with North Macedonia fourth in the five-team section on seven points.

• Pandev has played in all four previous matches between the sides.

EURO facts: North Macedonia

• This is North Macedonia's first final tournament. Before UEFA EURO 2020 they had never finished higher than fourth in their qualifying section for a UEFA European Championship or a FIFA World Cup.

Highlights: North Macedonia 2-1 Slovenia

• Igor Angelovski's side were third in Group G behind Poland (25 points) and Austria (19) in their UEFA EURO 2020 section. North Macedonia picked up 14 points from their ten games (W4 D2 L4), level with Slovenia but with a superior head-to-head record despite losing two of their final three matches, away to Poland (0-2) and Austria (1-2).

• North Macedonia qualified for the EURO play-offs having topped their 2018/19 UEFA Nations League section ahead of Armenia, Gibraltar and Liechtenstein, winning five of their six matches (L1) to finish five points clear at the head of the standings.

• Angelovski's team were 2-1 winners at home to Kosovo in the play-off semi-finals, Krste Velkovski's first international goal deciding the contest, before captain Goran Pandev's strike proved enough to win the final in Georgia 1-0.

Highlights: Georgia 0-1 North Macedonia

• Having beaten Israel 1-0 in their final Group G qualifier, those play-off results made it three successive EURO qualifying wins for North Macedonia for the first time.

• North Macedonia are the 35th country to have qualified for the EURO.

• Those two games against the Netherlands are North Macedonia's only previous matches in Amsterdam, where their record is therefore D1 L1 with no goals scored.

EURO facts: Netherlands

• The Netherlands have appeared in nine previous UEFA European Championship final tournaments; they missed out on UEFA EURO 2016, the first time they had not featured in a EURO since 1984.

• Champions in 1988 – their sole major international trophy – the Netherlands finished third at the 1976 UEFA European Championship and also reached the semi-finals in 1992, 2000 as co-hosts and 2004. Their most recent knockout appearance came in 2008, when they lost to Russia after extra time in the quarter-finals.

Great Netherlands goals

• On their last EURO appearance, in 2012, a team coached by Van Marwijk finished bottom of a group including Portugal, Germany and Denmark without a point; that made it four consecutive final tournament defeats.

• The Oranje finished fourth in their UEFA EURO 2016 qualifying group behind the Czech Republic, Iceland and Turkey.

• This is the first time the Netherlands have featured in a European Championship or World Cup since finishing third at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

• The Dutch did, however, reach the final of the first UEFA Nations League in 2019, beating England 3-1 after extra time in the semi-finals only to lose 1-0 to hosts Portugal in the final.

• Ronald Koeman's side finished second behind Germany in UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying Group C, picking up 19 points from their eight matches (W6 D1 L1). Koeman was replaced as coach by Frank de Boer in September 2020.

Every Netherlands goal on the road to EURO 2020

• Memphis Depay provided eight assists in qualifying, more than any other player. Having scored six himself, he played a direct role in 58% of the Netherlands' 24 goals.

• Having managed ten goals in his first 53 international appearances, Georginio Wijnaldum hit eight in seven qualifying appearances to finish as the Netherlands' top scorer.

• Before their Matchday 1 game against Ukraine, the Netherlands' record in Amsterdam overall was W56 D26 L34. At the Johan Cruijff ArenA, their record was W39 D19 L14, although they had won just seven of the last 19 matches in the stadium (D2 L10). In qualifying for UEFA EURO 2020, the Netherlands lost 3-2 to Germany in Amsterdam but beat Estonia 5-0 there.

Watch Van Basten's five EURO 1988 goals

Links and trivia

• Eljif Elmas joined Heerenveen from Rabotnički in 2015, but was immediately loaned back and never made a first-team appearance for the Dutch club.

• Darko Velkovski was in the Rijeka team beaten 4-1 at AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa League group stage on 29 October 2020. Marco Bizot, Owen Wijndal, Calvin Stengs and Teun Koopmeiners all featured for the Dutch club, the latter opening the scoring from the penalty spot.

• Elmas came on as a second-half subsitute in Napoli's 1-1 UEFA Europa League draw at AZ on 3 December 2020; Bizot, Koopmeiners, Wijndal, Stengs and substitute Myron Boadu featured for the home side.

• Also on 3 December 2020, Arijan Ademi played 90 minutes as Dinamo Zagreb won 2-0 away to a Feyenoord side whose line-up included Steven Berghuis.