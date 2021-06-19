UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Listen live

North Macedonia-Netherlands UEFA EURO 2020

Johan Cruijff ArenA - Amsterdam
Group stage - Group C
      North Macedonia vs Netherlands UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, team news, form guide

      Saturday 19 June 2021

      North Macedonia face Netherlands in UEFA EURO 2020 Group C – all you need to know.

      Netherlands take on North Macedonia in UEFA EURO 2020 Group C in Amsterdam on Monday 21 June at 18:00 CET.

      North Macedonia vs Netherlands: live build-up

      What's the story?

      Both teams go into this game already knowing their fate: the Netherlands have won Group C thanks to victories in Amsterdam against Ukraine and Austria, two sides who each beat North Macedonia in Bucharest to end the hopes of the finals debutants. Perhaps the Dutch will now have an eye on their round of 16 trip to Budapest to meet a third-placed team next Sunday, but they will want to keep up their perfect record from eight past meetings with North Macedonia. The Lynxes have their own agenda: to finish on a high in what could be talisman Goran Pandev's last international match.

      Who needs what?

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2020 broadcast partner(s) here.

      Possible line-ups

      Meet the teams: North Macedonia
      North Macedonia: Dimitrievski; S Ristovski, Velkovski, Musliu, Nikolov; Ademi, Alioski, Bardi, Spirovski; Pandev, Elmas
      Misses next match if booked: Alioski, Avramovski, Trajkovski, Velkovski

      Netherlands: Stekelenburg; Dumfries, De Ligt, Aké, Blind, Van Aanholt; Klaassen, Gravenberch, Wijnaldum; Depay, Malen

      Reporters' views

      Igor Panevski, North Macedonia reporter: The debutants may no longer be able to achieve their goal of making it past the group stage, but there is still much to play for. If this game does bring down the curtain on Pandev's 20-year international career, his team-mates will be sure to give their all in hope of a surprise.

      Meet the teams: Netherlands
      Derek Brookman, Netherlands reporter: Having already secured first place in Group C, Frank de Boer faces something of a dilemma. Should he use this match to give fringe players more game time? Or simply put out his strongest team and maintain the momentum established by the first two victories? In all likelihood he will opt for a hybrid version, with a number of tweaks here and there but without a complete overhaul of his formation.

      What the coaches say

      Igor Angelovski, North Macedonia coach: "In the second half against Ukraine we were the real North Macedonia, and showed that we deserved to be at the European Championship. This is how we should play against the Dutch. We want to put on a real show and hopefully pick up our first points of the tournament."

      Great Netherlands goals
      Frank de Boer, Netherlands coach: "North Macedonia really deserve to be here. They have done very well, they are well organised. And then you have this sly fox [Goran] Pandev who really makes the difference. Great to see he still enjoys playing and can be important for his country. We can't underestimate them.”

      Form guide (most recent first)

      North Macedonia: LLWDWW

      Netherlands: WWWDWW

