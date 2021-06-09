UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Turkey-Italy UEFA EURO 2020

Olimpico in Rome - Rome
Group stage - Group A
Turkey
Turkey
-
-
Italy
Italy

      Turkey vs Italy UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, team news, form guide

      Wednesday 9 June 2021

      Turkey face Italy in Rome in the opening game of UEFA EURO 2020 – all you need to know.

      Turkey and Italy meet in the opening game of UEFA EURO 2020 in Rome
      Turkey and Italy meet in the opening game of UEFA EURO 2020 in Rome

      Italy take on Turkey in UEFA EURO 2020 Group A in Rome on Friday 11 June at 21:00 CET.

      Turkey vs Italy: live build-up


      What's the story?

      EURO 2020 host city guide: Rome
      EURO 2020 host city guide: Rome

      The small matter of the opening game of UEFA EURO 2020 – at last; this is sure to be a tournament opener with an extra special feel. Italy are unbeaten in 27 fixtures and will have the added boost of home advantage at the Olimpico in Rome, with Turkey looking to avoid defeat in their first match of a EURO at the fifth time of asking.

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2020 broadcast partner(s) here.

      Download the EURO app


      Possible line-ups

      Turkey: Uğurcan Çakır; Zeki Çelik, Merih Demiral, Çağlar Söyüncü, Umut Meraş; Okay Yokuşlu, Ozan Tufan, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Kenan; Cengiz Ünder, Burak Yılmaz

      Italy: Donnarumma; Florenzi, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne

      Reporters' views

      Meet the teams: Turkey
      Meet the teams: Turkey

      Görkem Kirgiz, Turkey reporter: Although a very young team with many players yet to reach their peak, Turkey can realistically hope to progress one or two stages. However, with a bit of luck and the element of surprise, it's not altogether inconceivable to picture them on the podium hoisting the trophy.

      Paolo Menicucci, Italy reporter: Italy have enough talent to go deep into the tournament. To get their hands on the trophy for the first time since 1968, they will need to cut out the occasional profligacy. And with 2020 Golden Boot winner Ciro Immobile in their ranks, that is certainly possible for the Azzurri.﻿

      What the coaches say

      Şenol Güneş, Turkey coach: "The result we get in the first match is important; a draw or a win can cause confusion in the group. I hope so. I want to see our strength in the first match; even if we lose, it's important to play well. Participating at EURO is a success, but it can't end there!"

      Meet the teams: Italy
      Meet the teams: Italy

      Roberto Mancini, Italy coach: "This group is quite hard. You’re unlikely to find weak teams in a competition like this. They are all difficult games. Every team is well prepared tactically, technically and physically. It will be a difficult group. Turkey are a strong team because their players are good technically and physically strong.﻿”

      Form guide (all competitions, most recent first)

      Turkey: WDWDWW
      Italy      : WWWWWW

      Next up

      Turkey vs Wales – Wednesday 16 June, Baku
      Italy vs Switzerland       – Wednesday 16 June, Rome

