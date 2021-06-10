Belgium vs Russia UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, team news, form guide

Russia take on Belgium in UEFA EURO 2020 Group B in St Petersburg on Saturday 12 June at 21:00 CET.

What's the story?

The top national team in the world according to FIFA's rankings, Belgium come into EURO 2020 eager to prove their class, having unexpectedly bowed out in the quarter-finals in 2016 against surprise package Wales. The Red Devils are unbeaten in seven games against Russia, but can expect no gifts from their hosts in St Petersburg.

Where to watch the game on TV

Possible line-ups

Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Denayer; Meunier, Dendoncker, Tielemans, T Hazard; Mertens, Lukaku, Doku

Russia: Shunin; Mário Fernandes, Barinov, Dzhikiya, Semenov, Karavaev; Zobnin, Ozdoev, Golovin; Miranchuk; Dzyuba

Reporters' views

Alyssa Saliou, Belgium reporter: Belgium definitely have the talent to win UEFA EURO 2020, let alone this game, but much could depend on how they adjust to the absences of some key players. Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne are unlikely to start, and Axel Witsel may not feature in the city he once called home.

Artur Petrosyan, Russia reporter: Russia are expected to take a cautious approach, which is seen as the only way to get something out of the opening game. After the 1-0 friendly win against Bulgaria, Stanislav Cherchesov promised his team would look physically sharper when EURO kicks off, and that will be crucial. At their best, Russia are a dangerous counterattacking side – and they will need to be at their best in Saint Petersburg.

What the coaches and players say

Dries Mertens, Belgium forward: "We've played Russia a few times recently. They're a team that has individual qualities. They're at home in a big tournament and, like their World Cup in 2018, they will show a great desire to win. We'll go into this match with a lot of respect but also with a great desire to win”

Georgi Dzhikiya, Russia defender: "Without any question, [Romelu Lukaku] is now one of the best strikers in the world. But on Saturday it will not be Dzhikiya against Lukaku, it will be Russia against Belgium. So it’s up to us to play to our strengths and succeed despite the very high quality of our opponents."

Form guide (all competitions, most recent first)

Belgium: WDWDWW﻿

Russia: WDLWWL

Next up

Finland vs Russia – Wednesday 16 June, St Petersburg

Denmark vs Belgium – Thursday 17 June, Copenhagen