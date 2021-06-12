Poland vs Slovakia UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, team news, form guide

Slovakia take on Poland in UEFA EURO 2020 Group E in St Petersburg on Monday 14 June at 18:00 CET.



What's the story?

There is no doubt on whom many eyes will fall in St Petersburg – Robert Lewandowski, who among his many achievements scored the opening goal of the 2012 finals and also struck for Poland in the 2016 quarter-finals. Slovakia, too, made it out of their group in France five summers ago; Marek Hamšík was crucial then and, if they are to succeed here, he could be the spark again.

Possible line-ups

Poland: Szczęsny; Piątkowski, Glik, Bednarek, Bereszyński; Krychowiak, Klich, Zieliński, Puchacz; Jóźwiak, Lewandowski

Slovakia: Dúbravka; Pekarík, Šatka, Škriniar, Hubočan; Kucka, Hromada; Haraslín, Hamšík, Mak; Duda

Reporters' views

Piotr Koźmiński, Poland reporter: This game against Slovakia is considered to be a must-win in Poland. With an 'away' match against Spain in Seville coming up, Polish fans expect a result that will take the pressure off the team. With 119 caps and 66 goals, Robert Lewandowski is the key man, but the concern is that Paulo Sousa, appointed in January, has not had enough time to pass his ideas on to the players.

Rastislav Hríbik, Slovakia reporter: This is a huge game for Slovakia too – in their third final tournament (including the 2010 FIFA World Cup and EURO 2016), they are eager to make it through the group stage for a third time. They look like outsiders, especially with captain Hamšík struggling with muscular problems in recent weeks, but there is plenty of positive energy around Štefan Tarkovič's team. Their first competitive meeting with Poland since 2009 will be special for Hamšík, who made his international debut against the Poles in February 2007.

What the coaches say

Paulo Sousa, Poland coach: "It will not be easy. It will be a very dynamic game, it will be mental, about focus, we can't make any mistakes, we need to be ready. We have to find gaps in Slovakia, a team that is well organised and defends well with a mid-to-low block. They're really strong in transition, very direct, they don't spend much energy in the build-up and are also really strong from set pieces.﻿”

Štefan Tarkovič, Slovakia coach: "We worked hard to get here and are looking forward to getting under way. It's a big challenge for us. Poland are ahead of us in the FIFA rankings, and we are coming into the tournament as outsiders, but I think the squads are evenly matched. A good start to the finals is important, that's for sure, but we lost the first game in France in 2016, against Wales, and still managed to qualify."

Form guide (all competitions, most recent first)

Poland: DDLWDL

Slovakia: DDWDDL

Next up