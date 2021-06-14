Italy vs Switzerland UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, team news, form guide

Switzerland take on Italy in UEFA EURO 2020 Group A in Rome on Wednesday 16 June at 21:00 CET.



What's the story?

The Azzurri were made to work for their opening win against Turkey, an own goal breaking the deadlock before Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne wrapped up an ultimately comfortable 3-0 victory. That was Italy's ninth victory in a row, all with a clean sheet, and they will be looking to make it ten for only the second time in their history – the first having come in qualifying – against a Swiss side who were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against Wales on Matchday 1 despite Breel Embolo's opener. Switzerland have won only two of their 14 EURO finals games, although they have been beaten only once in their last 15 matches in the competition, qualifying included.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2020 broadcast partner(s) here.



Possible line-ups

Meet the teams: Italy

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli; Berardi, Immobile, Insigne

Switzerland: Sommer; Elvedi, Schär, Akanji; Mbabu, Zakaria, Xhaka, Rodríguez; Shaqiri; Embolo, Seferović



Reporters' views

Paolo Menicucci, Italy reporter: Italy have scored 28 goals and conceded none in their last nine matches, and there is obviously still great enthusiasm in the Azzurri camp. The Switzerland game may come too soon for Marco Verratti (knee) and Alessandro Florenzi (calf). Mancini may decide to rotate some players, with Francesco Acerbi and Federico Chiesa ready to step in, but Italy's star man is the group, as Leonardo Bonucci put it, and the chance to seal qualification with a game to spare may be too tempting for the coach to take risks.

Vieri Capretta, Switzerland reporter: Switzerland will want to get something from the Italy game after drawing their opener and will do so with a solid midfield and hoping that Xherdan Shaqiri and Breel Embolo can light up the attack. The Swiss are strong in the middle thanks to Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler and could prove tougher opponents for Italy than Turkey. Getting anything from this test against the Azzurri would put Switzerland at an advantage relative to their other rivals in the group.

What the coaches say

Meet the teams: Switzerland

Roberto Mancini, Italy coach: "We had a good game against Turkey. It was important to start well in Rome, and I think it is a satisfaction for everyone who is with us: for the fans and all Italians. It was a beautiful evening, so I hope there are many others like it. There is still a long way to go; we have to play six more games like this [to win the title], starting with the one against Switzerland."

Vladimir Petković, Switzerland coach: "We certainly created many chances [against Wales]. We perhaps should have finished off one or two of them. It's disappointing, but we're not too displeased with our performance. Against Italy it will be a very different match."

Form guide (all competitions, most recent first)

Italy: WWWWWW

Switzerland: DWWWWW

