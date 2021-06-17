Denmark 1-2 Belgium: De Bruyne puts Belgium through

Substitute Kevin De Bruyne provided an assist and then the winning goal as Belgium turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 Group B win, and booked their place in the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16.



Match in brief

The Danes took the lead with the second-fastest goal in EURO finals history, a slip-up in the Belgium defence inviting Pierre-Emile Højbjerg to tee up Yussuf Poulsen's low finish after one minute and 39 seconds.

Poulsen found Thibaut Courtois' net after 1m39s POOL/AFP via Getty Images

A moment's applause was observed after ten minutes for Denmark's Christian Eriksen, who is recovering in hospital following a medical emergency during Denmark's opening game against Finland, but the break did not interrupt the hosts' flow; they had nine attempts on goal to the Red Devils' one before the interval.

Belgium brought on Kevin De Bruyne at the break, and he had a part in their leveller on 55 minutes, forwarding a ball from Romelu Lukaku on for Thorgan Hazard to tuck away. The Manchester City man then put Belgium in front, a powerful low finish completing another dazzling team move.

The Danes did not buckle; Martin Braithwaite headed on to the crossbar in the closing stages, and substitute Mathias Jensen hit a powerful shot just over. Defeat, however, leaves them with no points after two Group B games.

Star of the Match: Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

"He was a very important factor in the two Belgian goals."

Peter Rudbæk, UEFA Technical Observer

Sture Sandø, Denmark reporter

It all started like a dream, but the second half turned out to be a nightmare. The Danes didn’t find their feet after the break, and Belgium proved to be too big a mouthful for the third time in less than a year. However, coach Kasper Hjulmand can be proud of what he saw from his team – no doubt about that.

Thorgan Hazard gets a high five after levelling for Belgium Getty Images

Alyssa Saliou, Belgium reporter

The first half was anything but a walk in the Parken Stadium for the Belgians. There are important lessons to be learned; if De Bruyne, Axel Witsel and Eden Hazard are still unable to play the full 90 minutes, the rest of the team has to step up. However, here once more was proof – if there were ever any doubt – that when Belgium have their best players on the pitch, they are nothing less than world-class.

Reaction

Simon Kjær comforts Kasper Schmeichel during the moment of applause for Christian Eriksen Getty Images

Key stats

Belgium have won a EURO game after conceding the first goal for the first time; prior to this game, they had had conceded the first goal in seven EURO finals matches, those matches ending D1 L6

Belgium are the first team to win a EURO 2020 game after conceding the first goal

Belgium have lost only one of their last 25 international matches (W21 D3 L1). They are unbeaten in their most recent 11 international fixtures (W9 D2)

This is the first time Belgium have started the group stage with two successive wins and they have also scored five goals which is their highest total in the group stage: four was their previous best (1984 and 2016)

De Bruyne scored his first EURO goal, though he had scored at the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups.

Poulsen scored after 1m39s; only Russia's Dmitri Kirichenko (1m7s, vs Greece, 2004) has scored a faster goal at a EURO

Dries Mertens makes 100th international appearance for Belgium; fifth in Red Devils' all-time rankings

Denmark have won just two of their last 12 EURO final tournament matches (W2 D2 L8)

The last time Denmark lost their first two matches at a EURO final tournament was at EURO 2000

Denmark have conceded more than once only three times in their last 23 matches - all three of those games coming against Belgium though (L2-1 here, and L 4-2 and L 2-0 in the 2020 UEFA Nations League)

Belgium have scored two or more goals in each of their last four international matches against Denmark

Belgium have won five of their last six EURO final tournament matches

Belgium have not failed to score in their last 32 international matches. The last time was vs France in 2018 World Cup semi-finals (L 1-0)

Line-ups

Denmark: Schmeichel; Christensen, Kjær, Vestergaard (Skov, 84), Mæhle; Wass (Stryger, 61), Højbjerg, Delaney (Jensen, 72); Poulsen (Nørgaard, 61), Damsgaard (Cornelius, 72), Braithwaite

Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Denayer, Vertonghen; Meunier, Tielemans, Dendoncker (Witsel 59), T. Hazard (Vermaelen, 90+4); Mertens (De Bruyne, 46), Lukaku, Carrasco (E. Hazard 59)