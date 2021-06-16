Denmark vs Belgium UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, TV channels and live streams, team news, form guide

Belgium take on Denmark in UEFA EURO 2020 Group B in Copenhagen on Thursday 17 June at 18:00 CET.

What's the story?

What can you say? The events of Saturday afternoon in Copenhagen are still raw, and while in his own words Christian Eriksen is now "fine under the circumstances", the impact it will have on the Danes' performance is impossible to predict. The hosts could do with a result after their narrow loss to Finland but they will have their work cut out against a Belgium side who lived up to all the pre-tournament hype as they brushed aside Russia 3-0 in their opener, Romelu Lukaku scoring twice.

Group B Live now Played P Won W Drawn D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts BEL Belgium Playing now 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 RUS Russia Playing now 2 1 0 1 1 3 -2 3 FIN Finland Playing now 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3 DEN Denmark Playing now 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2020 broadcast partner(s) here.

Possible line-ups

Watch Lukaku's Belgium double

Denmark: To follow

Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Denayer, Vermaelen; Meunier, Tielemans, Dendoncker, Hazard; Mertens, Lukaku, Carrasco



Reporters' views

Sture Sandø, Denmark reporter: This will obviously be a very special match for the players, the coach, the staff – everybody who was there on Saturday, and everybody who watched what happened. Denmark will do everything in their power to get a result against a side billed among the favourites for the competition. It's not yet clear who'll be available, but you can expect the Danes to be well prepared whatever the side they put out, and with 25,000 fans expected at Parken, the atmosphere will be emotional and supportive no matter what the result.

Alyssa Saliou, Belgium reporter: This is going to be an emotionally loaded game. Belgium are full of respect for Denmark and what they've been through. The Red Devils are certain to qualify for the next round if they win and I'm positive they'll give their all to get the result they need.

Highlights: Belgium 4-2 Denmark

What the coaches and players say

Toby Alderweireld, Belgium defender: "I don't know how Denmark will react on the pitch but we'll just have to look at ourselves and prepare for this game in a professional manner. We will just have to try and win the game. That is all we can do. Of course there's a lot of sympathy from all over the world for them now, which is as it should be seeing how they handled the situation. They will have our eternal respect for that. But Belgium will try and win this game."

Form guide (all competitions, most recent first)

Denmark: LWDWWW

Belgium: WWDWDW