UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.
Listen live

Portugal-Germany UEFA EURO 2020

Football Arena Munich - Munich
Group stage - Group F
Portugal
Portugal
-
-
Germany
Germany

      Portugal vs Germany UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, TV channels and live streams, team news, form guide

      Thursday 17 June 2021

      Portugal face Germany in UEFA EURO 2020 Group F – all you need to know.

      Germany take on Portugal in UEFA EURO 2020 Group F in Munich on Saturday 19 June at 18:00 CET.

      Portugal vs Germany: live build-up

      What's the story?

      Germany v Portugal: 2012 flashback
      Germany v Portugal: 2012 flashback

      Three late goals, including two by serial history-maker Cristiano Ronaldo, ensured a 3-0 victory for Portugal against Hungary in Budapest and a second win would seal their qualification – avoiding the tension of their narrow third-place squeak through at UEFA EURO 2016 (not that it did them any harm in the end). Germany were given a tough night by France in Munich, and while﻿ they have often come good after making a slow start over the years, their task is far from easy now.

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2020 broadcast partner(s) here.

      Group F Live now

      Played P Won W Drawn D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
      Portugal POR Portugal Playing now 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3
      France FRA France Playing now 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3
      Germany GER Germany Playing now 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0
      Hungary HUN Hungary Playing now 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

      Possible line-ups

      Ronaldo goals at five EUROs
      Ronaldo goals at five EUROs

      Portugal: Rui Patrício; Nélson Semedo, Rúben Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Danilo, William Carvalho; Diogo Jota, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva; Ronaldo

      Germany: Neuer; Ginter, Hummels, Rüdiger; Kimmich, Gündoğan, Kroos, Gosens; Havertz, Müller; Gnabry

      Reporters' views

      Carlos Machado, Portugal reporter: Buoyed by their opening 3-0 defeat of Hungary, Portugal head into this game brimming with confidence. Germany's style tends to cause Portugal problems, but there's plenty to suggest that Fernando Santos's side can get at their opponents too.

      Who needs what?


      Philip Röber, Germany reporter      : If you include his role as an assistant coach, this is the fifth time Joachim Löw will prepare his side for a match against Portugal at a major tournament. His teams have always come out on top, but there has never been a worse time for nostalgia. Germany are under severe pressure but do have a few positives to build on from the France defeat. It's unlikely we will see any changes to the starting XI unless there are fresh injuries.

      2008 highlights: Portugal 2-3 Germany
      2008 highlights: Portugal 2-3 Germany

      What the coaches say

      Fernando Santos, Portugal coach: "We started with a win, but it's only three points. We have two very important games to follow. This is the EURO and we have to be consistent."

      Joachim Löw, Germany coach: "The ambition and the determination of the team remain exemplary. That's why we know we can turn things around. If we can be more vigorous up front, we will be able to beat Portugal."

      Form guide (most recent first)

      Portugal: WWDWDW

      Germany: LWDLWW

      Next up

      Germany vs Hungary – Wednesday 23 June, Munich
      Portugal vs France – Wednesday 23 June, Budapest

      © 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday 17 June 2021

      Related Items

      Ronaldo adds to EURO records
      15/06/2021
      Live

      Ronaldo adds to EURO records

      The Portugal forward has moved clear of Michel Platini as EURO's all-time scorer.
      Ronaldo's 106: what, when, how
      15/06/2021
      Live

      Ronaldo's 106: what, when, how

      The who, what, when, how behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s 106 international goals.
      France edge out Germany
      15/06/2021
      Live

      France edge out Germany

      Mats Hummels' first-half own goal was the difference between the sides in Munich.
      Who needs what to go through?
      17/06/2021
      Live

      Who needs what to go through?

      Who can go through or be eliminated in the next set of games, and what each team need.
      Portugal vs Germany facts
      01/01/2021
      Live

      Portugal vs Germany facts

      A competitive Group F features another heavyweight contest on Matchday 2 as holders Portugal visit three-time winners Germany.
      Ronaldo adds to EURO records
      15/06/2021
      Live

      Ronaldo adds to EURO records

      The Portugal forward has moved clear of Michel Platini as EURO's all-time scorer.