Finland-Belgium UEFA EURO 2020

Saint Petersburg Stadium - St Petersburg
Group stage - Group B
      Finland vs Belgium UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, TV channels and live streams, team news, form guide

      Saturday 19 June 2021

      Finland face Belgium in UEFA EURO 2020 Group B – all you need to know.

      Belgium take on Finland in UEFA EURO 2020 Group B in St Petersburg on Monday 21 June at 21:00 CET.

      Finland vs Belgium: live build-up

      What's the story?

      Finland's narrow defeat by Russia on Matchday 2 stifled their momentum after opening with a win, but the tournament newcomers can still book a place in the next round with victory in St Petersburg. Easier said than done, of course, especially against an impressive Belgium side already assured of their spot in the round of 16 following a hard-fought victory over Denmark last time out. The Red Devils only require a draw to finish top of the section, but will want to send out a statement of intent by ending the group stage with a perfect record.

      Who needs what?

      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2020 broadcast partner(s) here.

      Finland show off their skills in warm-up
      Finland show off their skills in warm-up

      Possible line-ups

      Finland: Hradecky; O’Shaughnessy, Arajuuri, Toivio; Uronen, Kamara, Sparv, Kauko, Raitala; Pukki, Lod
      Misses next match if booked: Kamara, Lod, O'Shaugnessy, Sparv

      Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Denayer, Vertonghen; Meunier, De Bruyne, Witsel, Carrasco; Mertens, Lukaku, E Hazard
      Misses next match if booked: T Hazard

      Reporters' views

      Meet the teams: Finland
      Meet the teams: Finland

      Mikael Erävouri, Finland reporter: Finland need to find a way of squeezing a point out of Belgium. Though their opponents may opt to give playing time to fringe members of the squad, this would not necessarily make the task any easier. Finland have been defensively sound so far, but Markku Kanerva may choose to shuffle his midfield and attack as he seeks to add a cutting edge.

      Alyssa Saliou, Belgium reporter: Roberto Martínez has said Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel will start, together with Eden Hazard, and since Belgium have already qualified, teenager Jérémy Doku may get his first minutes of EURO action. Belgium will top the group with a draw but Martínez wants to win every game. After a difficult start against Denmark, I am sure his team will be fast out of the blocks. And with all that experience and talent in opposition, Finland won't have it easy.

      What the coaches say

      Classic Belgium EURO goals
      Classic Belgium EURO goals

      Markku Kanerva, Finland coach: "We created more against Russia, but the final pass was still not ideal. We need to improve on that. The players are in good spirits and we will do everything to get something out of the last group game. We all know the quality of the Belgium team and are well aware that we are facing a really tough task.”

      Thibaut Courtois, Belgium goalkeeper: "It's prestigious to win the group, so that is something we are definitely going for. Sure, the next phase might be easier if you're not the group winner, but in football there can always be surprises. At the World Cup we seemed to have a tougher time against Japan than against Brazil. You can't try to calculate these things, you just always have to play to win."

      Form guide (all competitions, most recent first)

      Finland: LWLLLD

      Belgium: WWWDWD

      Group B Live now

      Played P Won W Drawn D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
      Belgium BEL Belgium Playing now 2 2 0 0 5 1 4 6
      Russia RUS Russia Playing now 2 1 0 1 1 3 -2 3
      Finland FIN Finland Playing now 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3
      Denmark DEN Denmark Playing now 2 0 0 2 1 3 -2 0
