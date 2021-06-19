Finland vs Belgium UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, TV channels and live streams, team news, form guide

Belgium take on Finland in UEFA EURO 2020 Group B in St Petersburg on Monday 21 June at 21:00 CET.

What's the story?

Finland's narrow defeat by Russia on Matchday 2 stifled their momentum after opening with a win, but the tournament newcomers can still book a place in the next round with victory in St Petersburg. Easier said than done, of course, especially against an impressive Belgium side already assured of their spot in the round of 16 following a hard-fought victory over Denmark last time out. The Red Devils only require a draw to finish top of the section, but will want to send out a statement of intent by ending the group stage with a perfect record.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2020 broadcast partner(s) here.

Possible line-ups

Finland: Hradecky; O’Shaughnessy, Arajuuri, Toivio; Uronen, Kamara, Sparv, Kauko, Raitala; Pukki, Lod

Misses next match if booked: Kamara, Lod, O'Shaugnessy, Sparv

Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Denayer, Vertonghen; Meunier, De Bruyne, Witsel, Carrasco; Mertens, Lukaku, E Hazard

Misses next match if booked: T Hazard

Reporters' views

Mikael Erävouri, Finland reporter: Finland need to find a way of squeezing a point out of Belgium. Though their opponents may opt to give playing time to fringe members of the squad, this would not necessarily make the task any easier. Finland have been defensively sound so far, but Markku Kanerva may choose to shuffle his midfield and attack as he seeks to add a cutting edge.

Alyssa Saliou, Belgium reporter: Roberto Martínez has said Kevin De Bruyne and Axel Witsel will start, together with Eden Hazard, and since Belgium have already qualified, teenager Jérémy Doku may get his first minutes of EURO action. Belgium will top the group with a draw but Martínez wants to win every game. After a difficult start against Denmark, I am sure his team will be fast out of the blocks. And with all that experience and talent in opposition, Finland won't have it easy.

What the coaches say

Markku Kanerva, Finland coach: "We created more against Russia, but the final pass was still not ideal. We need to improve on that. The players are in good spirits and we will do everything to get something out of the last group game. We all know the quality of the Belgium team and are well aware that we are facing a really tough task.”

Thibaut Courtois, Belgium goalkeeper: "It's prestigious to win the group, so that is something we are definitely going for. Sure, the next phase might be easier if you're not the group winner, but in football there can always be surprises. At the World Cup we seemed to have a tougher time against Japan than against Brazil. You can't try to calculate these things, you just always have to play to win."

Form guide (all competitions, most recent first)

Finland: LWLLLD

Belgium: WWWDWD