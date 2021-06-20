Czech Republic vs England UEFA EURO 2020 preview: TV channels and live streams, where to watch, team news, form guide

England take on Czech Republic in UEFA EURO 2020 Group D in London on Tuesday 22 June at 21:00 CET.

What's the story?

Both teams have won one and drawn one so far, setting this match up as a decider for top spot. Spearheaded by three-goal forward Patrik Schick, the Czechs have a slight advantage as they only need a point to finish as section winners due to their superior goal difference. A draw would also be enough for England to progress to the last 16, but after being held to a goalless stalemate by Scotland on Matchday 2, the Three Lions will be eager to end the group stage on a high at Wembley, not least because victory would mean them staying there for their first knockout fixture.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA EURO 2020 broadcast partner(s) here.

﻿Possible line-ups

Czech Republic: Vaclík; Coufal, Čelůstka, Kalas, Bořil; Souček, Holeš; Masopust, Darida, Jankto; Schick

Misses next match if booked: Bořil, Hložek, Masopust

England: Pickford; James, Stones, Mings, Chilwell; Phillips, Rice; Grealish, Mount, Sterling; Kane

Misses next match if booked: Foden

Reporters' views

Ondřej Zlámal, Czech Republic reporter: Unbeaten in a tough Group D, the Czechs will come to Wembley with high spirits and a desire to put on another courageous display. They will not change their attacking style, with high-pressing and quick combinations. It will also be a special game for the West Ham duo of Tomáš Souček and Vladimír Coufal, while England should beware of the in-form Schick, whose long-distance stunner against Scotland is already a goal of the tournament contender.

Simon Hart, England reporter: Victory will ensure first place and a round of 16 tie at Wembley, yet England will require more energy and attacking spark than they produced against Scotland. If their two clean sheets so far represent a positive, England have still to click in the final third, where skipper Harry Kane has looked isolated. Hence the likelihood of a first tournament start for Jack Grealish, given his ability to carry the ball and commit defenders.

View from the camps

England's Rice: 'We need to improve'

Patrik Schick, Czech Republic forward: “We have four points, so that is a pretty good position for us. We know England have massive quality and top star players. But in their first games they did not create too many chances – maybe they are struggling a little bit in attack – but as a team they will be always tough to play against. So we have to prepare as well as we can and of course we want to win, get three points and secure qualification from this group.”

Gareth Southgate, England coach: "We have to do better – we did not find answers to Scotland's questions and could not find that pass. I felt the team that started against Croatia deserved to go again so we have to review now and make the right decision for the Czech game. I know exactly where this team is – it’s a young team and some of them won’t have experienced a night under this intensity and pressure. That’s a huge learning curve for them. That’s what we have to look at moving forward."

Form guide (all competitions, most recent first)

Czech Republic: DWWLLD

England: DWWWWW