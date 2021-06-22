Croatia 3-1 Scotland: Vatreni battle past Scots to reach round of 16

Goals by Nikola Vlašić, Luka Modrić and Ivan Perišić earned Croatia a victory in Glasgow that clinched the runners-up berth in Group D and a place in the last 16, as co-hosts Scotland bowed out of the tournament.

Match in brief

Both sides needed a win to take them through to the knockout phase and when, minutes in, John McGinn’s searching cross dropped just out of Ché Adams' reach, it heralded a captivating do-or-die contest.

Callum McGregor got Scotland level POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Croatia were first to strike in the 17th minute. Bruno Petković cushioned down Josip Juranović's floated cross for Vlašić to squeeze a shot inside David Marshall's bottom corner.

Modrić looked to control and consolidate as Croatia found their rhythm, but Scotland's high pressing paid off close to half-time when a scuffed Croatian clearance reached Callum McGregor, who drilled home to restore parity.

Knowing a draw would send both teams home, there was no let-up in a tireless second half. On 62 minutes, Croatia regained the lead: this time Modrić's stunning outside-of-the-boot curler beat Marshall. Late on, the Vatreni added sheen to the scoreline as Perišić glanced home from a corner to complete the triumph and rubber-stamp their knockout ticket.

Luka Modrić fired Croatia back in front POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Star of the Match: Nikola Vlašić (Croatia)

"Got the important first goal to set Croatia on their way. He picked up good positions with his movement across the front line and caused real problems for the opposition. Always a treat when he got the ball and always looked to penetrate."

Packie Bonner, UEFA Technical Observer

Check out every Heineken Star of the Match at UEFA EURO 2020.

Elvir Islamović, Croatia reporter

This was the Croatia that we wanted to see in their first two matches: motivated, aggressive, fast and confident. They deserved this win and deserved to go through. Magician Modrić scored a great goal and showed why he is probably the best Croatia player ever. Perišić also showed he is still a key player. Zlatko Dalić made a few clever changes for this match, which could serve as a blueprint for the knockout stage.

Ivan Perišić headed Croatia's third goal Getty Images

Alex O'Henley, Scotland reporter

It wasn’t to be for Scotland despite scoring their one and only goal of the tournament. McGregor scored his maiden goal for his country, but Croatia were the better team and deserved their win. Scotland will take encouragement from being at their first finals in 23 years and this young side will surely get better on the back of this experience.

Reaction

To follow.

Key stats

This is the third time that Croatia have scored three goals in a EURO game following the 3-0 vs Denmark (EURO '96) and 3-1 vs Republic of Ireland (EURO 2012).

Luka Modrić is now both the youngest Croatian goalscorer in EURO final tournaments (22 years and 273 days, in a 1-0 win vs Austria in 2008) and the oldest (35 years and 286 days, today vs Scotland).

Croatia have kept only one clean sheet in their last 11 EURO final tournament matches.

Croatia have conceded more than one goal in only one of their last 14 EURO final tournament matches.

Scotland have only failed to score in one of their last five international matches against Croatia.

Scotland have scored a first-half goal in five of their last six international matches against Croatia.

Scotland have won just three of their last nine EURO final tournament matches (W2 D2 L5).

Excluding penalty shoot-outs, Scotland have won just two of their last 11 international matches (W2 D5 L4).

Line-ups

Croatia: Livaković; Juranović, Lovren, Vida, Gvardiol (Barišić 70); Kovačić, Brozović; Perišić (Rebić 81), Modrić, Vlašić (Ivanušec 76); Petković (Kramarić 71)

Scotland: Marshall; McTominay, Hanley (McKenna 33), Tierney; O'Donnell (Patterson 84), McGinn, Robertson; Armstrong (Fraser 70), McGregor; Dykes, Adams (Nisbet 84)

Next up Croatia face the Group E runners-up in Copenhagen on 28 June