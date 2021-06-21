Sweden vs Poland UEFA EURO 2020 preview: where to watch, team news, form guide

Poland take on Sweden in UEFA EURO 2020 Group E in St Petersburg on Wednesday 23 June at 18:00 CET.



What's the story?

After edging Slovakia on Matchday 2 courtesy of an Emil Forsberg penalty, Sweden are the surprise section leaders ahead of the Group E finale. A draw is all they need to ensure their name goes into the last-16 hat, with victory guaranteeing first place. Poland will be doing all they can to prevent that happening, requiring a win of their own to stay in the hunt for the knockout rounds. To that end, Robert Lewandowski's header to earn a draw with Spain on Saturday arrived as a welcome boon.

Group E Live now Played P Won W Drawn D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts SWE Sweden Playing now 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 4 SVK Slovakia Playing now 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3 ESP Spain Playing now 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2 POL Poland Playing now 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1

Possible line-ups

Sweden: Olsen; Lustig, Lindelöf, Danielson, Augustinsson; S Larsson, Ekdal, Olsson, Forsberg; Isak, Quaison

Misses next match if booked: Lustig, Olsson

Poland: Szczęsny; Bereszyński, Bednarek, Glik; Jóźwiak, Moder, Krychowiak, Zieliński, Puchacz; Lewandowski, Świderski

Misses next match if booked: Jóźwiak, Klich, Lewandowski, Moder

Reporters' views

Sujay Dutt, Sweden reporter: Group E leaders Sweden have looked solid in defence, grinding their way to a draw against Spain before finding their attacking form against Slovakia, particularly in the second half. Alexander Isak has taken on much of the responsibility for Sweden's forays forward; here's hoping he can open his scoring account for the finals against Poland.

Piotr Koźmiński, Poland reporter: I cannot remember two such contrasting Polish performances in the space of a few days. The effort against Spain restored faith in the team following the opening loss to Slovakia. Poland's recent form is not as good as that of Sweden (unbeaten in their last seven games) but there is belief that a new chapter can be written. Another Lewandowski goal would be his fourth at a EURO, taking him clear of the man with whom he shares the national record, Jakub Błaszczykowski.

View from the camps

Marcus Danielson, Sweden defender: "We can't focus on just one player [Robert Lewandowski]. Of course he’s their best and most important player, but we need to defend as a team – against him and the rest of the Polish team. All the players work hard together. We have a structure and a defence that works really well, and we never shy away from the effort needed in every match."﻿

Tymoteusz Puchacz, Poland defender: "Sweden are very tough opponents, but from a personal point of view, the last game with them I remember and played in was at Under-18 level, where we prevailed 1-0. I hope to get the same result on Wednesday. We must be brave against Sweden. What I liked against Spain was our aggression."

Form guide (most recent first)

Sweden: WDWWWW

Poland: DLDDLW