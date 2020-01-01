EURO 1964 Team of the Tournament

GOALKEEPER

Lev Yashin (USSR)

One of the best goalkeepers the game has seen and the sole custodian awarded the Ballon d'Or, Yashin was imposing, extraordinarily agile and always dressed in black. This tournament contributed considerably to his legend as he was particularly brilliant against Czechoslovakia and Yugoslavia as the USSR won the title. Greatly mourned when he died in 1990.

DEFENDERS

Feliciano Rivilla (Spain)

Right-back Rivilla played every match of Spain's triumphant campaign bar one and was a member of Spain's FIFA World Cup squads in 1962 and 1966. Made 26 appearances for Spain and 356 for Atlético, with whom he won the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, overcoming Fiorentina 3-0 in the 1962 final replay, and a Liga championship medal in 1966. Died in 2017.

Dezsö Novák was one of three Hungary players in the 1964 Team of the Tournament ©UEFA.com

Dezsö Novák (Hungary)

Novák is the most successful footballing Olympian of them all, having won a bronze medal at the 1960 games then gold in 1964 and 1968. The defender helped Hungary to third place at this tournament, scoring both extra-time goals against Denmark in the third-place play-off. A Ferencváros stalwart for 15 years, Novák later coached the club in three decades. Died in 2014.

Ignacio Zoco (Spain)

Won the trophy at his home stadium, the Santiago Bernabéu, as he amassed 538 appearances for Real Madrid between 1962 and 1974. A stout, unflustered defender, he won seven Spanish league titles and was a member of the so-called 'Yé-Yé' side that captured the 1966 European Champion Clubs' Cup. Played all three matches for Spain at the World Cup that year too. Died in 2015.

Valentin Ivanov was in the Team of the Tournament in both 1960 and 1964 ©Hulton Archive

Ferran Olivella (Spain)

Although he won only 18 caps, Olivella had the honour of lifting a major international trophy. The Barcelona defender was Spain's skipper in 1964 and carried out the role with discipline and authority. A Catalan born and bred, he spent his entire career with Barcelona, making 513 competitive appearances from 1956 to 1969, winning two league titles and four Spanish Cups.

MIDFIELDERS

Amancio Amaro (Spain)

The skilful, pacy, attacking midfielder won nine Spanish titles as Real Madrid dominated the 1960s on the domestic front and he scored in the 2-1 win against Partizan as they became European champions in 1966. His key contribution in the 1964 European Nations’ Cup was the extra-time winner in the semi-final against Hungary. Amancio also played in the 1966 World Cup and managed 11 goals in 42 caps.

Valentin Ivanov (USSR)

One of his country’s leading lights in 1960, Ivanov also impressed as the USSR reached another final here. Hit 26 goals in 59 games overall, including four at the 1962 World Cup in Chile, where he was joint-leading scorer. Won two Soviet titles at Torpedo Moskva and coached them four times, landing one league crown and two domestic cups. Died in 2011.

Luis Suárez was the star of Spain’s victorious side in 1964 ©Getty Images

Luis Suárez (Spain)

Inside-forward Suárez was the undisputed man of the match in the 1964 final against the USSR. He controlled the game in a stylish, swaggering manner, weeks after inspiring Inter to a 3-1 victory against Real Madrid in the European Champion Clubs' Cup final. Winner of the Ballon d'Or in 1960, he managed 14 goals in 32 Spain appearances and later coached them at the 1990 World Cup.

FORWARDS

Ferenc Bene (Hungary)

Found the net in the semi-final and third-place play-off, adding to earlier strikes in both second-round games against East Germany and the quarter-final versus France. Went on to be top goalscorer at that summer's Olympics, completing his 12-goal haul with the final winner against Czechoslovakia. Scored 36 goals in 76 games for Hungary and hit 302 in 418 appearances for Újpest. Died in 2006.

Jesús María Pereda opens the scoring for Spain in the 1964 European Nations’ Cup final against the USSR ©Getty Images

Jesús María Pereda (Spain)

Pereda played a significant role in bringing Spain their maiden international trophy. Opened the scoring in the semi-final with Hungary and final against the USSR, then provided the assist for Marcelino Martínez's winner. Despite his European Nations’ Cup exploits, Pereda never established himself as a regular for Spain and won only 15 caps. Died in 2011.

Flórián Albert (Hungary)

An elegant, free-scoring forward who spent his entire club career at Ferencváros, Albert gained international acclaim as joint-top goalscorer at the 1962 World Cup and when voted European Footballer of the Year in 1967. One of Europe's most consistent performers throughout the 1960s, he won four Hungarian league titles before injury ended his career in 1974. Died in 2011.