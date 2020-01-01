Fastest EURO finals goals: Lewandowski second

UEFA.com looks back at the UEFA European Championship's quickest goals, including a pair of rapid strikes from UEFA EURO 2016.

1:07 – Dmitri Kirichenko (Russia 2-1 Greece, 20/06/2004)

Kirichenko watched from the bench as Russia's UEFA EURO 2004 hopes vanished with back-to-back defeats, but roared out of the blocks when coach Georgi Yartsev started him for their final Group A outing. The CSKA Moskva striker galloped through after 67 seconds to steer a right-footed effort past Antonios Nikopolidis. It remains the finals' fastest goal.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch six of the quickest goals in EURO history

1:40 – Robert Lewandowski (Poland 1-1 Portugal (3-5 pens), 30/06/2016)

The Poland striker drew a blank in his first four matches at UEFA EURO 2016, but opened his account just 100 seconds into their quarter-final in Marseille, applying a typically unerring finish to Kamil Grosicki's pull-back from the left.

Robbie Brady celebrates against France ©Getty Images

2:00 – Robbie Brady (France 2-1 Republic of Ireland, 26/06/2016)

The round of 16 game in Lyon was exactly two minutes old when Robbie Brady gave Ireland a shock lead, firing a low penalty off the foot of Hugo Lloris's left-hand post.



2:07 – Sergei Aleinikov (England 1-3 Soviet Union, 18/06/1988)

Glenn Hoddle was easily dispossessed early on, and Aleinikov surged through the middle and turned sharply before finishing past Chris Woods, as the USSR got the win they needed to reach the semi-finals.

Petr Jiráček celebrates his early strike in 2012 ©AFP/Getty Images

2:14 – Petr Jiráček (Czech Republic 2-1 Greece, 12/06/2012)

Tomáš Hübschman's measured pass between makeshift Greece centre-backs Kyriakos Papadopoulos and Kostas Katsouranis invited Jiráček to score a goal swiftly added to by Václav Pilař.

2:14 – Alan Shearer (Germany 1-1 (5-6 pens) England, 26/06/1996)

This blockbuster semi-final began with a bang; Paul Ince had already had a rasping volley athletically turned over by Andreas Köpke when the keeper was beaten, Shearer swooping to register his fifth goal of the tournament after Tony Adams had flicked on Paul Gascoigne's corner.

Michael Owen wheels away after his effort ©Getty Images

2:25 – Michael Owen (Portugal 2-2 (6-5 pens) England, 24/06/2004)

England enjoying a dream start when Jorge Andrade failed to cut out Costinha's misjudged back header, Owen pouncing on the loose ball, pivoting and flicking beyond Ricardo.

2:27– Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria 1-0 Romania, 13/06/1996)

The crowd were still settling into their seats at St James' Park when, picking up a short pass, Stoichkov took advantage of a slip by Miodrag Belodedici to dart through a gap in the defence. He made an extra metre of space with a cute dummy and stabbed the ball past Bogdan Stelea with his left foot.

And in a final ...

5:17 – Chus Pereda (Spain 2-1 Soviet Union, 21/06/1964)

The 1964 showpiece was six minutes old when Luis Suárez's right-wing cross was thumped in by Pereda from close range, having been missed by Eduard Mudrik.

* Precise timing not known