EURO on this day: 20 June
Friday 19 June 2020
On this day: Sérgio Conceição scored a memorable hat-trick for Portugal against Germany.
Portugal 3-0 Germany
(Sérgio Conceição 35 54 71)
2000 group stage, Rotterdam
A Sérgio Conceição hat-trick earned a largely second string Portugal side an eye-catching third victory in as many Group A outings to end Germany's UEFA European Championship defence.
The Lazio man ended growing German optimism with the opener on 35 minutes and by the time he completed his haul midway through the second half, even fans of the holders were applauding Portugal's flamboyance. On a day that saw Lothar Matthäus, Thomas Hässler and Ulf Kirsten win landmark caps, Germany's UEFA EURO 2000 campaign came to a mediocre end.
"It was our third game and we were managing the playing time of the guys who had featured the most before then," recalls forward Nuno Gomes. "Still, we were able to produce a big win against a good Germany side. It gave us the boost in energy which can prove crucial at the EURO."
Other EURO fixtures on 20 June
1964 third-place play-off: Hungary 3-1 Denmark (aet)
1976 final: Czechoslovakia 2-2 West Germany, Czechs won 5-3 on pens
1984 group stage: West Germany 0-1 Spain
1984 group stage: Portugal 1-0 Romania
2000 group stage: England 2-3 Romania
2004 group stage: Spain 0-1 Portugal
2004 group stage: Russia 2-1 Greece
2008 quarter-finals: Croatia 1-1 Turkey, Turkey won 3-1 on pens
2016 group stage: Slovakia 0-0 England
2016 group stage: Russia 0-3 Wales