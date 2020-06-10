Kick out COVID-19 by following the World Health Organization and FIFA's five steps to help stop the disease’s spread.

1. Wash hands 2. Cough into bent elbow 3. Don't touch your face 4. Keep physical distance 5. Stay at home if unwell.
More info > 

EURO on this day: 10 June

Wednesday 10 June 2020

Italy won their only European title with victory against Yugoslavia in a final replay.

EURO On This Day: Classic goals from 10 June
EURO On This Day: Classic goals from 10 June

Italy 2-0 Yugoslavia
(Riva 12, Anastasi 31)
1968 final replay, Rome

The Azzurri came within nine minutes of defeat in the first attempt to decide the 1968 UEFA European Championship winners but they returned to Rome's Stadio Olimpico 48 hours later a different proposition, dominating Yugoslavia from the off.

Coach Ferruccio Valcareggi made five changes to his side that had drawn the initial final 1-1, reflecting a desire to match Yugoslavia for power and pace – just when their opponents had none left. Luigi Riva's recall made the difference, capping a fine performance with the opening goal and when Pietro Anastasi atoned for an early miss with an expertly-taken second the hosts were coasting.

Click here to read more

Other EURO fixtures on 10 June 
1988 group stage: West Germany 1-1 Italy
1992 group stage: Sweden 1-1 France
1996 group stage: Netherlands 0-0 Scotland
1996 group stage: Romania 0-1 France
2000 group stage: Belgium 2-1 Sweden
2008 group stage: Spain 4-1 Russia
2008 group stage: Greece 0-2 Sweden
2012 group stage: Spain 1-1 Italy
2012 group stage: Republic of Ireland 1-3 Croatia
2016 group stage: France 2-1 Romania

Download the EURO app

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday 10 June 2020

Related Items

Riva return sparks Italy triumph
02/10/2003

LiveRiva return sparks Italy triumph

Italy 2-0 YugoslaviaLuigi Riva proved instrumental in the 1968 final replay.
EURO 1968 team of the tournament
01/01/2020

LiveEURO 1968 team of the tournament

From the archives: This week we turn our attention to 1968, when Italy were crowned on home soil – unsurprisingly, the Azzurri dominate the tournament select XI.
Villa stars as Spain signal their intent
10/06/2008

LiveVilla stars as Spain signal their intent

Spain 4-1 RussiaA scintillating David Villa hat-trick helped Spain to this clear-cut Group D victory over Russia in Innsbruck.
Riva return sparks Italy triumph
02/10/2003

LiveRiva return sparks Italy triumph

Italy 2-0 YugoslaviaLuigi Riva proved instrumental in the 1968 final replay.
Top