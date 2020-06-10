EURO on this day: 10 June
Wednesday 10 June 2020
Italy won their only European title with victory against Yugoslavia in a final replay.
Italy 2-0 Yugoslavia
(Riva 12, Anastasi 31)
1968 final replay, Rome
The Azzurri came within nine minutes of defeat in the first attempt to decide the 1968 UEFA European Championship winners but they returned to Rome's Stadio Olimpico 48 hours later a different proposition, dominating Yugoslavia from the off.
Coach Ferruccio Valcareggi made five changes to his side that had drawn the initial final 1-1, reflecting a desire to match Yugoslavia for power and pace – just when their opponents had none left. Luigi Riva's recall made the difference, capping a fine performance with the opening goal and when Pietro Anastasi atoned for an early miss with an expertly-taken second the hosts were coasting.
Other EURO fixtures on 10 June
1988 group stage: West Germany 1-1 Italy
1992 group stage: Sweden 1-1 France
1996 group stage: Netherlands 0-0 Scotland
1996 group stage: Romania 0-1 France
2000 group stage: Belgium 2-1 Sweden
2008 group stage: Spain 4-1 Russia
2008 group stage: Greece 0-2 Sweden
2012 group stage: Spain 1-1 Italy
2012 group stage: Republic of Ireland 1-3 Croatia
2016 group stage: France 2-1 Romania