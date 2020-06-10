EURO on this day: 10 June

Italy 2-0 Yugoslavia

(Riva 12, Anastasi 31)

1968 final replay, Rome

The Azzurri came within nine minutes of defeat in the first attempt to decide the 1968 UEFA European Championship winners but they returned to Rome's Stadio Olimpico 48 hours later a different proposition, dominating Yugoslavia from the off.

Coach Ferruccio Valcareggi made five changes to his side that had drawn the initial final 1-1, reflecting a desire to match Yugoslavia for power and pace – just when their opponents had none left. Luigi Riva's recall made the difference, capping a fine performance with the opening goal and when Pietro Anastasi atoned for an early miss with an expertly-taken second the hosts were coasting.

