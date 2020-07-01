EURO on this day: 1 July

Greece 1-0 Czech Republic

(Dellas 105+1)

2004 semi-finals, Porto

Greece continued their incredible march to UEFA EURO 2004 glory with this absorbing semi-final triumph, Traianos Dellas heading in the silver goal at the end of the first half of extra time.

The Czech Republic came close to the victory so many had predicted, Tomáš Rosický volleying against the woodwork inside two minutes. But Otto Rehhagel's dogged side, 100-1 outsiders before the finals, dug in again and then, when it was least expected, came the counter. Vassilios Tsiartas swung over a corner and Dellas nipped in to steer in a header at the near post and send the Greeks and their fans into ecstasy.

Click here to read more

Other EURO fixtures on 1 July

2012 final: Spain 4-0 Italy

2016 quarter-finals: Wales 3-1 Belgium