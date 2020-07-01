Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

EURO on this day: 1 July

Wednesday 1 July 2020

On this day: Defender Traianos Dellas scored a silver goal to send Greece into the 2004 final.

EURO On This Day: Classic goals from 1 July

Greece 1-0 Czech Republic
(Dellas 105+1)
2004 semi-finals, Porto

Greece continued their incredible march to UEFA EURO 2004 glory with this absorbing semi-final triumph, Traianos Dellas heading in the silver goal at the end of the first half of extra time.

The Czech Republic came close to the victory so many had predicted, Tomáš Rosický volleying against the woodwork inside two minutes. But Otto Rehhagel's dogged side, 100-1 outsiders before the finals, dug in again and then, when it was least expected, came the counter. Vassilios Tsiartas swung over a corner and Dellas nipped in to steer in a header at the near post and send the Greeks and their fans into ecstasy.

Other EURO fixtures on 1 July
2012 final: Spain 4-0 Italy
2016 quarter-finals: Wales 3-1 Belgium

