EURO on this day: 12 June

Friday 12 June 2020

On this day: On what was scheduled to be the opening day of UEFA EURO 2020, we reflect on previous 12 June encounters.

EURO On This Day: Classic goals from 12 June
France 1-0 Denmark
(Platini 78)
 1984 group stage, Paris

An expectant Parisian crowd was forced to wait until 12 minutes from time for France to open their 1984 account against Denmark.

The tournament hosts kept hold of that lead, given to them by Michel Platini, to record a narrow victory at the Parc des Princes. Platini was well shackled by Klaus Berggreen for much of the game, but found sufficient space late on to fire a shot – via the slightest of deflections off a Danish defender's head – past Ole Qvist.

Highlights: Watch Platini’s nine goals at EURO 1984
It was a disappointing start for the Danes, who had already been dealt a major blow just before half-time when the influential Allan Simonsen, European Footballer of the Year back in 1977, suffered a broken leg in a challenge with Yvon Le Roux.

Click here to read more

Other EURO fixtures on 12 June
1980 group stage: Belgium 1-1 England 
1980 group stage: Spain 0-0 Italy
1988 group stage: England 0-1 Republic of Ireland
1988 group stage: Netherlands 0-1 USSR
1992 group stage: Netherlands 1-0 Scotland 
1992 group stage: CIS 1-1 Germany 
2000 group stage: Germany 1-1 Romania 
2000 group stage: Portugal 3-2 England 
2004 group stage: Portugal 1-2 Greece
2004 group stage: Spain 1-0 Russia
2008 group stage: Croatia 2-1 Germany
2008 group stage: Austria 1-1 Poland
2012 group stage: Greece 1-2 Czech Republic
2012 group stage: Poland 1-1 Russia
2016 group stage: Turkey 0-1 Croatia
2016 group stage: Poland 1-0 Northern Ireland
2016 group stage: Germany 2-0 Ukraine

