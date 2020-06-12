EURO on this day: 12 June

France 1-0 Denmark

(Platini 78)

1984 group stage, Paris

An expectant Parisian crowd was forced to wait until 12 minutes from time for France to open their 1984 account against Denmark.

The tournament hosts kept hold of that lead, given to them by Michel Platini, to record a narrow victory at the Parc des Princes. Platini was well shackled by Klaus Berggreen for much of the game, but found sufficient space late on to fire a shot – via the slightest of deflections off a Danish defender's head – past Ole Qvist.

It was a disappointing start for the Danes, who had already been dealt a major blow just before half-time when the influential Allan Simonsen, European Footballer of the Year back in 1977, suffered a broken leg in a challenge with Yvon Le Roux.



