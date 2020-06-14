Kick out COVID-19 by following the World Health Organization and FIFA's five steps to help stop the disease’s spread.

EURO on this day: 14 June

Sunday 14 June 2020

On this day: Henrik Larsson made a fairy-tale return to competitive international action for Sweden.

EURO On This Day: Classic goals from 14 June

Sweden 5-0 Bulgaria
(Ljungberg 32, Larsson 57 58, Ibrahimović 78pen, Allbäck 90+1)
 2004 group stage, Lisbon

Sweden recorded only their third victory in a UEFA European Championship finals as two fine goals from Henrik Larsson and further strikes from Fredrik Ljungberg, Zlatan Ibrahimović and Marcus Allbäck powered them past Bulgaria in Lisbon.

It was a fairy-tale return to competitive international action for Larsson as he scored two goals in two minutes shortly before the hour to end as a contest a game in which Bulgaria battled bravely. Already ahead through Ljungberg's first-half opener, Larsson's spectacular diving header from Erik Edman's pinpoint left-wing cross doubled their lead after 57 minutes.

Seconds later, Anders Svensson's low cross from the right was missed by the diving Zdravko Zdravkov and Larsson knocked the ball into the roof of the net from close range. Ibrahimović scored a fourth from the penalty spot 12 minutes from time after Ljungberg had been brought down, and substitute Allbäck raced onto Larsson's chip to add a fifth late on.

Other EURO fixtures on 14 June
1972 semi-finals: Belgium 1-2 West Germany
1972 semi-finals: Hungary 0-1 USSR
1980 group stage: West Germany 3-2 Netherlands
1980 group stage: Greece 1-3 Czechoslovakia
1984 group stage: West Germany 0-0 Portugal
1984 group stage: Romania 1-1 Spain
1988 group stage: West Germany 2-0 Denmark 
1988 group stage: Italy 1-0 Spain 
1992 group stage: France 0-0 England 
1992 group stage: Sweden 1-0 Denmark
1996 group stage: Portugal 1-0 Turkey
1996 group stage: Czech Republic 2-1 Italy
2000 group stage: Italy 2-0 Belgium 
2004 group stage: Denmark 0-0 Italy 
2008 group stage: Sweden 1-2 Spain 
2008 group stage: Greece 0-1 Russia
2012 group stage: Italy 1-1 Croatia
2012 group stage: Spain 4-0 Republic of Ireland
2016 group stage: Austria 0-2 Hungary
2016 group stage: Portugal 1-1 Iceland

