Longest winning runs in EURO finals history

A EURO record will be broken in Munich on Friday when quarter-final opponents Italy and Belgium each put their 14-match winning runs on the line.

The pair both equalled the longest sequence of UEFA European Championship victories – qualifying included – in the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16, Italy claiming an extra-time victory over Austria on Saturday before Belgium ended Portugal's reign 24 hours later.

The 14-game record was first established by Joachim Löw's Germany when they won all ten of their UEFA EURO 2012 qualifiers as well as their first three group matches and their quarter-final at the tournament in Poland and Ukraine. They then lost to Italy in the last four.

Belgium and Italy both reached UEFA EURO 2020 with unblemished records: ten wins out of ten. Subsequently, the pair won all three of their group games before adding another victory in the first knockout round. One of them will make it 15 wins on Friday.

EURO's longest winning runs (qualifying and final tournaments combined)



14 Germany (03/09/10 – 22/06/12)

14 Italy (23/03/19 – )

14 Belgium (21/03/19 – )

12 France (25/06/00 – 13/06/04)

10 Czech Republic (06/09/98 – 09/10/99)

10 Spain (26/06/08 – 11/10/11)

10 England (08/09/14 – 12/10/15)

10 Spain (12/10/14 – 17/06/16)



Most consecutive wins (final tournaments only)

5 France (12/06/84 – 27/06/84)

5 Netherlands (15/06/88 – 12/06/92)

5 Czech Republic (21/06/00 – 27/06/04)

Most wins in one tournament

5 France (1984, out of 5)

5 France (2000, out of 6)

5 Spain (2008, out of 6)

5 France (2016, out of 7)