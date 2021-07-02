Italy set new record for longest EURO winning run

Italy have established a new record for the longest winning sequence in the UEFA European Championship, qualifying included, after securing their 15th consecutive victory in the competition against Belgium.

The two teams went into their Munich quarter-final both level with the previous landmark, established by Joachim Löw's Germany when they won all ten of their UEFA EURO 2012 qualifiers as well as their first three group matches and their quarter-final at the tournament in Poland and Ukraine. They then lost to Italy in the last four.

Belgium and Italy both reached UEFA EURO 2020 with unblemished records: ten wins out of ten. Subsequently, the pair won all three of their group games before adding another victory in the first knockout round to set up their last-eight showdown. The Azzurri have now streaked clear, also equalling the records for most consecutive wins at the finals and most wins in a single final tournament.

EURO's longest winning runs (qualifying and final tournaments combined)



Highlights: Belgium 9-0 San Marino

15 Italy (23/03/19 – )

14 Germany (03/09/10 – 22/06/12)

14 Belgium (21/03/19 – 27/06/21)

12 France (25/06/00 – 13/06/04)

10 Czech Republic (06/09/98 – 09/10/99)

10 Spain (26/06/08 – 11/10/11)

10 England (08/09/14 – 12/10/15)

10 Spain (12/10/14 – 17/06/16)



Most consecutive wins (final tournaments only)

5 France (12/06/84 – 27/06/84)

5 Netherlands (15/06/88 – 12/06/92)

5 Czech Republic (21/06/00 – 27/06/04)

5 Italy (11/06/21 – )

Most wins in one tournament

5 France (1984, out of 5)

5 France (2000, out of 6)

5 Spain (2008, out of 6)

5 France (2016, out of 7)

5 Italy (2020, out of 5)