EURO finals free-kicks: the full list
Wednesday 1 January 2020
There were a record four free-kicks scored at UEFA EURO 2016, taking the all-time tally to 23.
The full list: direct free-kicks scored at EURO
1964: Dezső Novák, Hungary (third-place play-off v Denmark)
1968: Angelo Domenghini, Italy (final v Yugoslavia)
1976: Dragan Džajić, Yugoslavia (third-place play-off v Netherlands)
1980: Antonín Panenka, Czechoslovakia (group stage v Greece)
1984: Michel Platini, France (group stage v Yugoslavia)
1984: Jean-François Domergue, France (semi-finals v Portugal)
1984: Michel Platini, France (final v Spain)
1988: Rafael Gordillo, Spain (group stage v Denmark)
1992: Thomas Hassler, Germany (group stage v USSR)
1992: Thomas Hassler, Germany (semi-finals v Sweden)
1996: Hristo Stoichkov, Bulgaria (group stage v France)
2000: Frank de Boer, Netherlands (group stage v France)
2000: Zinédine Zidane, France (quarter-finals v Spain)
2004: Zinédine Zidane, France (group stage v England)
2004: Torsten Frings, Germany (group stage v Netherlands)
2004: Marek Heinz, Czech Republic (group stage v Germany)
2008: Michael Ballack, Germany (group stage v Austria)
2008: Daniele De Rossi, Italy (group stage v France)
2012: Andrea Pirlo, Italy (group stage v Croatia)
2016: Gareth Bale, Wales (group stage v Slovakia)
2016: Eric Dier, England (group stage v Russia)
2016: Gareth Bale, Wales (group stage v England)
2016: Balázs Dzsudzsák, Hungary (group stage v Portugal)
Free-kick facts
- Three players have scored two free-kicks in the same EURO tournament: Michel Platini (1984), Thomas Hassler (1992) and Gareth Bale (2016).
- Zinédine Zidane is the only player to score free-kicks in different tournaments.
- France netted with three direct free-kicks in 1984, through Platini – two – and Jean-François Domergue.
- Platini, in 1984, is the only player to score direct from a free-kick in a EURO final.
- French players have scored the most EURO free-kicks with five.
- Wales have the best free-kick goals per game ratio: two in three!