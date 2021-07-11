UEFA European Championship roll of honour
Sunday 11 July 2021
Italy's triumph at Wembley Stadium was just the second time the Azzurri have lifted the Henri Delaunay Cup across the 16 editions of the final tournament.
Previous EURO winners
2020: Italy (1-1 vs England, 3-2 pens, London)*
2016: Portugal (1-0 vs France aet, Saint-Denis)
2012: Spain (4-0 vs Italy, Kyiv)
2008: Spain (1-0 vs Germany, Vienna)
2004: Greece (1-0 vs Portugal, Lisbon)
2000: France (2-1 vs Italy, golden goal, Rotterdam)
1996: Germany (2-1 vs Czech Republic, golden goal, London)
1992: Denmark (2-0 vs Germany, Gothenburg)
1988: Netherlands (2-0 vs USSR, Munich)
1984: France (2-0 vs Spain, Paris)
1980: West Germany (2-1 vs Belgium, Rome)
1976: Czechoslovakia (2-2 vs West Germany, 5-3 pens, Belgrade)
1972: West Germany (3-0 vs USSR, Brussels)
1968: Italy (2-0 vs Yugoslavia, replay, Rome)
1964: Spain (2-1 vs USSR, Madrid)
1960: USSR (2-1 vs Yugoslavia aet, Paris)
*Played in 2021
All-time EURO winners
3: Germany (1972, 1980, 1996)
3: Spain (1964, 2008, 2012)
2: France (1984, 2000)
2: Italy (1968, 2020)
1: Soviet Union (1960)
1: Czechoslovakia (1976)
1: Portugal (2016)
1: Netherlands (1988)
1: Denmark (1992)
1: Greece (2004)