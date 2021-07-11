UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA European Championship roll of honour

Sunday 11 July 2021

Italy's triumph at Wembley Stadium was just the second time the Azzurri have lifted the Henri Delaunay Cup across the 16 editions of the final tournament.

See the UEFA EURO roll of honour.

The Henri Delaunay Cup
The Henri Delaunay Cup

Previous EURO winners

2020: Italy (1-1 vs England, 3-2 pens, London)*
2016: Portugal (1-0 vs France aet, Saint-Denis)
2012: Spain (4-0 vs Italy, Kyiv)
2008: Spain (1-0 vs Germany, Vienna)
2004: Greece (1-0 vs Portugal, Lisbon)
2000: France (2-1 vs Italy, golden goal, Rotterdam)
1996: Germany (2-1 vs Czech Republic, golden goal, London)
1992: Denmark (2-0 vs Germany, Gothenburg)
1988: Netherlands (2-0 vs USSR, Munich)
1984: France (2-0 vs Spain, Paris)
1980: West Germany (2-1 vs Belgium, Rome)
1976: Czechoslovakia (2-2 vs West Germany, 5-3 pens, Belgrade)
1972: West Germany (3-0 vs USSR, Brussels)
1968: Italy (2-0 vs Yugoslavia, replay, Rome)
1964: Spain (2-1 vs USSR, Madrid)
1960: USSR (2-1 vs Yugoslavia aet, Paris)

*Played in 2021

All-time EURO winners

3: Germany (1972, 1980, 1996)
3: Spain (1964, 2008, 2012)
2: France (1984, 2000)
2: Italy (1968, 2020)
1: Soviet Union (1960)
1: Czechoslovakia (1976)
1: Portugal (2016)
1: Netherlands (1988)
1: Denmark (1992)
1: Greece (2004)

