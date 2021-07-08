EURO final number crunching: facts and figures from past 15 deciders

Italy and England meet on Sunday in the 16th UEFA EURO final with the Three Lions becoming only the 13th nation to appear at this stage.

From the teams that have shone brightest in finals to the players who stamped their mark on EURO history, EURO2020.com pores over the key statistics from all 15 previous deciders.

Final records

Classic final: 2012 – Spain hit four

Biggest win: Spain 4-0 Italy (2012)

Highest scoring: Czechoslovakia 2-2 West Germany (1976), Spain 4-0 Italy (2012)

Highest attendance: Spain 2-1 Soviet Union (1964) – 79,115, Madrid

Most wins: West Germany/Germany, Spain – 3

Most losses: West Germany/Germany, Soviet Union – 3

Most appearances: Some 38 players have appeared in two finals. Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record of appearing in finals 12 years apart. Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini will join the two-final list if they feature against England having played for Italy against Spain in 2012.

Top scorers: Olivier Bierhoff (Germany), Horst Hrubesch (West Germany), Gerd Müller (West Germany), Fernando Torres (Spain) – 2

Scored two goals in a final: Gerd Müller (West Germany 1972), Horst Hrubesch (West Germany 1980), Olivier Bierhoff (Germany 1996)

Scored in two finals: Fernando Torres (Spain 2008, 2012)

Won as player and coach: Berti Vogts (West Germany 1972, Germany 1996) – Vogts was a non-playing squad member in that 1972 final.

Final appearances (incl. 2020)

Classic final: 2004 – Greece stun Portugal

Germany/West Germany 6 (W3 L3)

Spain 4 (W3 L1)

Italy 3 (W1 L2 TBC1)

Soviet Union 4 (W1 L3)

France 3 (W2 L1)



Czechoslovakia/Czech Republic 2 (W1 L1)

Portugal 2 (W1 L1)

Yugoslavia 2 (L2)

Denmark 1 (W1)

Greece 1 (W1)

Netherlands 1 (W1)

England 1 (1 TBC)

Belgium 1 (L1)

Following the tournament's expansion to a 16-team finals in 1996, just one defending champion – Spain in 2012 – have reached the final. Prior to that, the Soviet Union (1964) and West Germany (1976) made the final as holders but, unlike Spain, were beaten.

Reached consecutive finals

West Germany/Germany 3 (1972, 1976, 1980), 2 (1992, 1996)

Soviet Union 2 (1960, 1964)

Spain 2 (2008, 2012)

Classic final: 2000 – France comeback

Finalists on finals debut (not counting 1960)

1972: West Germany W3-0 vs Soviet Union

1968: Italy W2-0 in replay vs Yugoslavia

1964: Spain W2-1 vs Soviet Union

Czech Republic contested the 1996 final on their first entry as a separate country, but their record includes Czechoslovakia's past performances.

Came from behind to win final

2000: France 2-1aet Italy (fell behind on 55 minutes, won on golden goal)

1996: Germany 2-1aet Czech Republic (fell behind on 59 minutes, won on golden goal)

1968: Italy 1-1aet, 2-0 Yugoslavia (fell behind on 39 minutes, won after a replay)

1960: Soviet Union 2-1aet Yugoslavia (fell behind on 43 minutes, won after extra time)

Extra time

Six of the 15 finals have required extra time after 90 minutes.

Classic final: 1976 – Shoot-out first

Settled in standard extra time: 2 (Soviet Union 2-1 Yugoslavia 1960, Portugal 1-0 France 2016)

Settled by golden goal: 2 (Germany 2-1 Czech Republic 1996, France 2-1 Italy 2000)

Settled on penalties: 1 (Czech Republic 2-2, 5-3p West Germany 1976)

Settled by replay: 1 (Italy 1-1aet, 2-0 Yugoslavia 1968)

Hosts in final

2020: England vs Italy*

2016: France L0-1 vs Portugal

2004: Portugal L0-1 vs Greece

1984: France W2-0 vs Spain

1968: Italy W2-0 (replay) vs Yugoslavia

1964: Spain W2-1 vs Soviet Union

*Tournament played across Europe but final at Wembley.