EURO on this day: 23 June

Tuesday 23 June 2020

On this day: A moment of gravity-defying magic from Karel Poborský put the Czech Republic into the EURO '96 semi-finals.

EURO On This Day: Classic goals from 23 June

Czech Republic 1-0 Portugal
(Poborský 53)
1996 quarter-finals, Birmingham

Poborský's exquisite chip proved the difference as the Czech Republic overcame Portugal to reach the last four.

Group winners Germany, England and France had already gone through by kick-off, leaving it up to Portugal to complete the full set with victory at Villa Park. Their midfield was once again in eye-catching form but for all their assuredness with the ball at their feet, found themselves up against a Czech defence which seldom looked troubled.

The game was ultimately decided by a moment of magic from Poborský, who showed incredible awareness to beat Vítor Baía on 53 minutes. The Czechs had to cling on when Radoslav Látal was dismissed late on but Poborský's was a goal worthy of winning any game.

"Even now, many fans remember that very goal when they hear the name Poborský," the scorer recalled nearly a quarter of a century later. "I chose a technical finish as I was used to doing that my whole life – I'd never played 'strength' football. I was more into using my head to solve situations technically. And the result was amazing, of course."

Click here to read more

Other EURO fixtures
1984 semi-finals: France 3-2 Portugal, aet
1996 quarter-finals: Germany 2-1 Croatia 
2004 group stage: Netherlands 3-0 Latvia 
2004 group stage: Germany 1-2 Czech Republic
2012 quarter-finals: Spain 2-0 France

