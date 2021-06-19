UEFA.com works better on other browsers
EURO on this day: 19 June

Saturday 19 June 2021

On this day: Five of the 16 EURO matches played have ended 3-2, including a sensational Czech Republic win in 2004.

EURO On This Day: Classic goals from 19 June
Netherlands 2-3 Czech Republic
(Bouma 4, Van Nistelrooy 19; Koller 23, Baroš 71, Šmicer 88)
2004 group match, Aveiro

In one of the most exciting encounters in the competition's history, the Czech Republic came from 2-0 down to clinch victory with two minutes remaining, Vladimír Šmicer hitting the winner after John Heitinga had been sent off for the Netherlands.

Dick Advocaat's side were in control after Wilfred Bouma and Ruud van Nistelrooy put them two goals to the good inside 20 minutes. Yet in an open match Jan Koller replied swiftly and, after Milan Baroš's 71st-minute equaliser and Heitinga's dismissal, the stage was set for Šmicer to apply the coup de grace.

Watch the game in full on UEFA.tv

"We said to ourselves that at 2-0 down we had nothing to lose, so we would try to play more openly and see what happens," said Šmicer, a first-half attacking substitution. "[Coach] Karel Brückner was not afraid to play four forwards against the Netherlands – it showed not only his genius, but his bravery. When I watch this game back I get goosebumps."

Click here to read more

EURO 2008 quarter-final highlights: Portugal 2-3 Germany
Other EURO fixtures on 19 June
1976 third-place play-off: Netherlands 3-2 Yugoslavia (aet)
1984 group stage: France 3-2 Yugoslavia 
1984 group stage: Denmark 3-2 Belgium 
1996 group stage: Russia 3-3 Czech Republic
1996 group stage: Italy 0-0 Germany 
1996 group stage: Croatia 0-3 Portugal 
1996 group stage: Turkey 0-3 Denmark 
2000 group stage: Turkey 2-0 Belgium 
2000 group stage: Italy 2-1 Sweden
2004 group stage: Latvia 0-0 Germany 
2008 quarter-finals: Portugal 2-3 Germany
2012 group stage: England 1-0 Ukraine
2012 group stage: Sweden 2-0 France
2016 group stage: Switzerland 0-0 France
2016 group stage: Romania 0-1 Albania

