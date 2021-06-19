EURO on this day: 19 June
Saturday 19 June 2021
Article summary
On this day: Five of the 16 EURO matches played have ended 3-2, including a sensational Czech Republic win in 2004.
Article top media content
Article body
Netherlands 2-3 Czech Republic
(Bouma 4, Van Nistelrooy 19; Koller 23, Baroš 71, Šmicer 88)
2004 group match, Aveiro
In one of the most exciting encounters in the competition's history, the Czech Republic came from 2-0 down to clinch victory with two minutes remaining, Vladimír Šmicer hitting the winner after John Heitinga had been sent off for the Netherlands.
Dick Advocaat's side were in control after Wilfred Bouma and Ruud van Nistelrooy put them two goals to the good inside 20 minutes. Yet in an open match Jan Koller replied swiftly and, after Milan Baroš's 71st-minute equaliser and Heitinga's dismissal, the stage was set for Šmicer to apply the coup de grace.Watch the game in full on UEFA.tv
"We said to ourselves that at 2-0 down we had nothing to lose, so we would try to play more openly and see what happens," said Šmicer, a first-half attacking substitution. "[Coach] Karel Brückner was not afraid to play four forwards against the Netherlands – it showed not only his genius, but his bravery. When I watch this game back I get goosebumps."
Other EURO fixtures on 19 June
1976 third-place play-off: Netherlands 3-2 Yugoslavia (aet)
1984 group stage: France 3-2 Yugoslavia
1984 group stage: Denmark 3-2 Belgium
1996 group stage: Russia 3-3 Czech Republic
1996 group stage: Italy 0-0 Germany
1996 group stage: Croatia 0-3 Portugal
1996 group stage: Turkey 0-3 Denmark
2000 group stage: Turkey 2-0 Belgium
2000 group stage: Italy 2-1 Sweden
2004 group stage: Latvia 0-0 Germany
2008 quarter-finals: Portugal 2-3 Germany
2012 group stage: England 1-0 Ukraine
2012 group stage: Sweden 2-0 France
2016 group stage: Switzerland 0-0 France
2016 group stage: Romania 0-1 Albania