EURO on this day: 18 June

Italy 1-1 Sweden

(Cassano 37; Ibrahimović 85)

2004 group stage, Porto

Ibrahimović's fine finish put Sweden in a strong position to qualify from Group C as they drew 1-1 with Italy to remain top above Denmark on goal difference.

Antonio Cassano opened the scoring in the first half of a game Italy largely dominated, but Sweden staged a late rally and substitute Mattias Jonson forced Gianluigi Buffon into a fine reaction save after being picked out by Henrik Larsson's penetrating diagonal pass. The pressure paid off with five minutes left when Ibrahimović profited from a goalmouth scramble, acrobatically hooking over Christian Vieri on the line and into the top corner.

Italy 2-0 Republic of Ireland

(Cassano 35; Balotelli 90)

2012 group stage, Poznan

Antonio Cassano and Mario Balotelli scored to secure victory for the Azzurri which, combined with Spain's win against Croatia, put them in the last eight.

Italy knew victory was a must before kick-off, but they also had to rely on events in Gdansk. Antonio Cassano helped Cesare Prandelli's side towards their part of the bargain by heading in Andrea Pirlo's 35th-minute corner and substitute Mario Balotelli hooked in a late second to make certain of the three points and, ultimately, second place in the section.

Other EURO fixtures on 18 June

1972 final: West Germany 3-0 Soviet Union

1980 group stage: Spain 1-2 England

1980 group stage: Italy 0-0 Belgium

1988 group stage: England 1-3 USSR

1988 group stage: Republic of Ireland 0-1 Netherlands

1992 group stage: Netherlands 3-1 Germany

1992 group stage: Scotland 3-0 CIS

1996 group stage: Scotland 1-0 Switzerland

1996 group stage: Netherlands 1-4 England

1996 group stage: France 3-1 Bulgaria

1996 group stage: Romania 1-2 Spain

2000 group stage: Slovenia 1-2 Spain

2000 group stage: Norway 0-1 Yugoslavia

2004 group stage: Bulgaria 0-2 Denmark

2008 group stage: Greece 1-2 Spain

2008 group stage: Russia 2-0 Sweden

2012 group stage: Croatia 0-1 Spain

2016 group stage: Belgium 3-0 Republic of Ireland

2016 group stage: Iceland 1-1 Hungary

2016 group stage: Portugal 0-0 Austria